Banks borrowed N503.69bn from CBN in October

Deposit money banks in the country borrowed a total of N503.69 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window in October last year, the apex bank has said. CBN, which stated this in its October 2021 Economic Report released yesterday, however, noted that the amount the DMBs borrowed from its SLF window in October represented a 31.7 per cent decline, compared with N737.72 billion in the preceding month. In contrast to the increased SLF borrowing by the lenders, the report indicates that they placed a total of N112.56 billion at the CBN’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window in October , an amount that is 43.8 per cent lower than the value in the previous month (N200.35 billion). DMBs borrow from CBN through its SLF window to carry out their business activities and meet liquidity commitments, while they use the SDF window for deposit placement.

The report stated: “Lending activity dominated at the standing facility window, reflecting liquidity constraints in the segment. Standing Lending Facility (SLF) during the month was N503.69 billion (comprising N337.78 billion direct SLF and N165.92 billion Intra-day Lending Facility (ILF) converted to overnight SLF). Daily request ranged from ₦0.10 billion to N108.20 billion and averaged N13.58 billion in the 15 transaction days, while total interest earned was N0.28 billion. “However, the total request for the SLF in October 2021 represents a 31.7 per cent decline, compared with N737.72 billion in the preceding month.

On the other hand, the total Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) during the review period was N112.56 billion, with a daily average of N7.03 billion in 16 transaction days, while the cost incurred on SDF stood at N0.02 billion. “The SDF for the month under review was 43.8 per cent lower than the value in the previous month (N200.35 billion). The total amount of CBN bills offered, subscribed to, and allotted were N100.00 billion, N186.37 billion, and N92.34 billion, respectively, compared to N120.00 billion, N461.75 billion, and N116.76 billion in Sep-

 

