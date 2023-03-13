News

Banks, Businesses To Be Closed Down As Soludo Orders Use Of Old Naira Notes In Anambra

Commercial Banks in Anambra State are to be closed down over failure to dispense and accept old naira notes as legal tenders following the Supreme Court order.

Recall that since the ruling by the Supreme Court that the old N500.00 and N1,000.00 should be used as legal tenders most commercial banks and business establishments have continued to turn down the acceptance of those notes hence frustrating economic activities in the state.

Since the ruling of the apex court and the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) residents of Anambra have been facing serious challenges as traders fuel stations and other businesses have refused to accept the old N1,000.00 and N500.00 notes.

Against this development, Governor Charles Soludo has directed the general public to report incidents of rejection of the old naira notes to the state government with the names of affected banks and business establishments for sanctions.

The press release signed by the Governor said, “Commercial banks have been directed by the Central Bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive same as deposits from customers.

“Tellers at the commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits.”

“The Governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee meeting held on Sunday, 12th March 2023. The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night.

“Residents of Anambra are therefore advised to freely accept and transact their businesses with the old currency notes (N200; N500; and N1,000) as well as the new notes.”

“Residents should report any bank that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes. Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch,” he said.

