Banks clear N1.3trn cheques in 5 months

•Paper transactions dip further

Deposit money banks in the country cleared cheques valued at N1.3 trillion between January and May, this year.

While this showed a 31.5 per cent decline when compared with N1.9 trillion recorded in the same period of 2019, the 2020 record was achieved amidst a 30-day suspension of cheques clearing due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria had ordered banks and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) to suspend clearing of all cheque instruments in Nigerian Clearing System, starting from March 31, 2020. The directive, according to the apex bank, was intended to “ensure hitch-free clearing and settlement activities” during the COVID-19 lockdown. The suspension was only lifted on April 28.

That notwithstanding, a monthly analysis of cheque transactions before and after the suspension showed that the use of cheques had continued to decline this year, as it had been in the last few years.

According to the statistics released by NIBSS, in January, the value of cheque transactions was N367.7 billion, an 8.8 per cent decline from N403.2 billion recorded in the same period of 2019. In February this year, cheques valued at N358.4 billion were cleared, which was also a decline from N372.3 billion recorded in the same month last year.

For March, cheque transactions value stood at N361.7 billion, still a decline when compared with March 2019 figure, which was N377.1 billion. In the few days of April during which the suspension was lifted, cheques valued at N103 billion were cleared, which of course, was far lower than N379.8 billion recorded in April 2019.

Again, the value of cheque transactions fell sharply year-on-year by 55.7 per cent to N178 billion in May 2020 from N401.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

According to the NIBSS data, the total value of N1.3 trillion recorded in the five-month was derived from a total of 2.08 million separate deals between January and May, which again was a decline from the volume recorded in the same period of last year, which stood at 3.4 million.

On an annual basis, the value of cheque transactions has been on a steady decline to hit an all-time low of N5 trillion in 2018, from an all-time high of 17.8 trillion recorded in 2009. The decline is attributed to the growing preference for electronic payment channels, which are considered faster than cheque.

On the other hand, electronic platforms such as Point of Sales (PoS), mobile transfer, NIBSS instant payment, E-bills payment, among others, continue to record an increase in volume and value of transactions on monthly basis.

From the NIBSS statistics, electronic payments through PoS terminals maintained its growth trajectory between January and May as Nigerians spent N1.6 trillion over the platform in the five months. This shows an increase of over N500 billion over N1.1 trillion recorded in the same period last year.

Nigerians are also doing more in terms of bills payment through electronic channels. An analysis of the data indicated that the value of electronic bills payments (e-bills) for utility bills such as cable TV subscription, electricity bill, hotel and airline bookings, school fees and airtime top-up, increased by 86 per cent to reach N444 billion in the first five months of the year. In 2019, the value of e-bills payment stood at N238 billion. The volume of e-bills payment, however, declined to 373,652 against 530,941 recorded in the same period of 2019.

Since the introduction of the cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2011, electronic payment has continued to gain traction in the country thus reducing the usage of cheque.

According to analysts, the huge growth in e-payment is due to a combination of factors such as increased adoption by SMEs, chain business owners, etc; increased awareness as well by cardholders, who ask for the PoS from business owners when making payments; and improved dispute resolution process for failed transactions.

