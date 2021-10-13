Business

Banks cleared N269.37bn cheques in September

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Deposit money banks in the country cleared cheques valued at N269.37 billion in September this year, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows. The figure is N3.92 billion above the value of cheques (N265.44 billion) cleared by the lenders in the previous month. New Telegraph’s analysis of the NIBSS’ numbers indicates that apart from the month of July when it headed south, dropping to N248.57 billion, the value of cheques cleared by DMBs has maintained an upward trajectory since April. Thus, it increased from N243.70 billion in April to N246.62 billion and N263.66 billion in May and June respectively. Further analysis of the data, however, reveals that the value of cheques cleared by lenders in September 2021 is N14.18 billion less than the N283.55 billion value of cheques cleared in the corresponding period of last year.

In fact, with the exception of the months of April, May and June last year when COVID- 19-induced lockdown of the economy led to a sharp decline in cheque usage, the value of cheque transactions for the first nine months of last year, according to the NIBSS numbers, is generally lower than the figure recorded for the same period of 2021. New Telegraph’s findings also show that even before the onset of COVID-19, the value of cheque transactions has been steadily falling in recent years. For instance, NIBSS’ data shows that the value of cheque transactions fell from N399. 09 billion in September 2017 to N370.86 billion in September 2018, declining further to N351.38billion and N283.55 billion in September 2019 and September 2020 respectively.

Analysts note that the decline in cheque usage is not peculiar to Nigeria, but a global phenomenon which is being driven by the widespread adop-tion of electronic payment channels. Indeed, in South Africa, which has the continent’s biggest lenders, major banks, such as Nedbank, FNB and Absa, last year announced plans to discontinue the use of cheque payments beginning from January this year. The Payments Association of South Africa (PASA), which said that it anticipates that even more banks will take a similar action, noted that the decline in cheque usage is being exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the association noted: “Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical contact required to issue, collect, and process cheques, makes it a less desirable method of payment for consumers and businesses alike. Since the start of the pandemic in South Africa, there has been a massive decline in cheque usage.” In Nigeria’s case, analysts trace the decline of cheques in the country to 2014, when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with its cashless policy, released a new policy on cheque transactions.

The policy placed a ban on payment of value above N10 million through cheques and directed that such payment should be made through electronic payment channels. Commenting on the sharp decline in cheque usage triggered by the cashless policy, NIBSS, in a report released in 2016, predicted that “we might witness the end of the cheque book by the year 2050.”

The company stated: “Globally, as the market share of cheques decline in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and real-time payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies. “For instance, in the Asian-Pacific (APAC), China, South Korea and Australia recorded a 20 per cent drop in cheque usage although India recorded a 10.1 per cent increase in usage due majorly to her government’s demonetisation policy. “In Nigeria, cheque transactions have continued on a downward spiral from its peak volume of 15.3 million in 2014 to 9 million in 2018.

This is a -10 per cent CAGR over the five-year period; with a growth rate of -17 per cent when compared to 2017. Although, the volume of cheque transaction is decreasing, it is fair to say that its use is still relevant, especially amongst larger value transactions, bill payments, and payroll transactions.” But while cheque usage is on the decline in Nigeria, financial experts do not expect cheques to become extinct in these parts anytime soon. A top official of a Tier 2 bank told New Telegraph on condition of anonymity that “although e-payments are growing rapidly, many corporate bodies in this country still prefer to use cheques because they believe that this gives them some sort of protection from cybercriminals.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NCC lifts suspension on spectrum trading guidelines

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has considered lifting the suspended Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG), 2018, pending the conclusion of the ongoing review of the guidelines.   The lifting of the suspension followed deliberations on the subject by the Board of NCC at its special board meeting, which held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The meeting […]
Business

BPE seeks PPP to finance maritime infrastructure

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) has stressed the need for an increase in the private sector involvement in financing critical infrastructures in the maritime sector in order for the industry to become a major revenue earner for the Federal Government. Director General of BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, at a webinar session on “Public private […]
Business

Union Bank to maintain focus on retail banking, SMEs

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (UBN) has said that under its new managing director and CEO, it will maintain its focus on retail banking and support for SMEs. The Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, UBN, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, stated this at an interactive session with senior officials of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc via zoom. “We […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica