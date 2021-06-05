Business

Banks commence collection of N6.98 fee for USSD transactions

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country have started notifying their customers of the commencement of the N6.98 deduction on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions, findings by New Telegraph showed on Saturday.

The new charge replaces the current N4.89 session billing structure.
One of the emails sent to a customer by a Tier 2 lender on the matter reads in part: “Please be informed that you are now required to pay a fee of N6.98 to your mobile network provider for every banking transaction carried out on all USSD banking platforms.
“This means that when you access any banking service using USSD, a fee of N6.98 will be charged to your bank account, which is in turn remitted in full by your bank, to your mobile network provider.
“Please note that airtime and data purchases via USSD are exempt from this charge.”
The implementation of the new billing structure follows an agreement reached in March between DMBs and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), which was brokered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), that the N6.98 charge should replace the previous charge of N4.89 session billing structure for USSD transactions.
The CBN and the NCC had called the meeting after MNOs announced plans to suspend USSD services over banks’ failure to settle  N42 billion accumulated  debt .

