Banks commence implementation of new cheque scheme

In line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive, the country’s Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have commenced the implementation of the revised Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS).

The lenders have been sending emails to their customers, in the last few days, reminding them that cheque leaves with the old design will no longer be honoured on presentation with effect from December 31, 2020 and that customers should request for their new cheque books. Citing the outbreak of Covid-19, the apex bank had in a circular it issued a fortnight ago, informed lenders that it had amended key implementation dates for the revised Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS).

The CBN stated that with the amended timeline, the cut-off date of the parallel run for the scheme, during which old and new cheques would be allowed to co-exist, had been extended from 31st August 2020 to 31st December 2020. This thus meant that only new cheques would be allowed into the clearing system from January 1, 2021.

The statement also said that banks that are unable to fully migrate to the new standard would have to write to the Director, Banking Services Department, to obtain a waiver for a maximum period of three months, ending 31st March, 2021.

