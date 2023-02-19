Banks continue to accept old naira notes in Lagos

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) denial on Friday that it had not authorised commercial banks to start accepting the old N500 and N1, 000 notes, most of the lenders that opened for business yesterday collected the old banknotes, Sunday Telegraph’s findings show.

Some of the banks that accepted the old notes yesterday include GTB, Access and FirstBank.

Industry sources told Sunday Telegraph that the commercial banks still collected the old N500 and N1, 000 recentlynotes because of the mixed signals they received from the CBN on the issue.

Sunday Telegraph reports that following widespread reports early on Friday that it had authorised commercial banks to start accepting to collect the old N500 and N1, 000 notes from any bank customer depositing less than N500, 000, the apex bank later released a statement debunking the reports.

The statement which was signed by the Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, said that the only directive that the regulator received from President Muhammadu Buhari was to reissue the old N200 note.

The statement said: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to some fake and unauthorised messages quoting the CBN as having authorised the Deposit Money Banks to collect the old N500 and N1, 000 banknotes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, and in line with Mr. President’s broadcast of February 16, 2023, the CBN has been directed to only reissue and recirculate the old N200 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 60 days up to April 10, 2023.

“Members of the public should therefore disregard any message and/or information not formally released by the Central Bank of Nigeria on this subject.”

The apex bank had on Wednesday opened a portal on its website to enable Nigerians who could not take their old notes to commercial banks within the stipulated deadline (February 10, 2023) to redeem (or deposit) them by completing an online form on the platform.

According to CBN, to generate a reference number, customers are required to provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN), email address, phone number, bank account details, depositor information (including house address), and the total amount of the denomination to be redeemed.

The regulator also said that: “Beneficiary accounts would only receive value after successful processing of cash deposited and verification of documents submitted”.

“A depositor shall not be entitled to recover from the bank the value of any mutilated or imperfect notes. The circumstances under which such notes may be refunded ex-gratia shall be within the absolute discretion of the bank.

“Depositors can check the status of transactions on the portal here,” adding that: “Transactions would be concluded within a minimum of three working days. All deposits will be treated in accordance with the relevant laws.

Sunday Telegraph reports that huge crowds of bank customers wanting to deposit their old naira notes have been sighted at CBN branch offices across the country in recent days.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) said it was liaising with the Body of Banks CEOs to address the current challenges caused by the cash swap and scarcity of the redesigned banknotes.

President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dr. Ken Opara, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the banks would continue to remain open to serve the public as long as it was safe to do

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...