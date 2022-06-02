‘Banks’ cooperation aids fintech industry’s growth’

The Chief Executive Officer of Debocom Technology Ltd, Debo Soyebo, has said that the rapid growth of financial technology industry, which has been gaining traction in Nigeria, is facilitated by the strategic collaborations between fintech firms and banks.

He added that the rapid penetration of the internet and smartphones has also contributed to the growth of fintech services in the country. The technology and financial expert noted that the country was stagnant and that the fintech ecosystem in the country has not been growing. Soyebo, in a chat with New Telegraph, said the industry was developing with new firm joining the fray. He said though the country needs more fintech firms to cater for its teeming population, the licencing of some firms such as mobile network operators to operate banking services has been increasing the number of fintechs in the country.

He, however, stated that the growing number of fintechs is not a threat to the banking system, adding that there is need to develop the fintechs ecosystem as obtained in other countries. According to Statista report, the number of fintech firms in the country increased to 144 from 101 in 2019. While the number continues to grow, a large portion of the population remains unbanked. Nigeria is regarded as one of the biggest and fastestgrowing fintech hubs in Africa, largely due to the increasing smartphone penetration, as well as the large population of the unbanked. Soyebo said Nigeria needs more fintech firms to close the financial gap that exists in the country for those who are unbaked.

“Nigeria’s population is fast growing; there are many people who do not use bank and there is need to cater for those categories. Even those who use bank sometimes need the services of the fintechs. “Fintech firms relieve the banks to close financial gaps and so, we need more people trying to solve the problem of inclusion as well as creating economic prosperity. We need more hands, not less. “Also, the fact that we have fewer bank accounts and fewer phones is more validation of why we need more fintechs. We need more people attempting to solve the problem, not fewer people. “When there is a problem, there is first an explosion of attempts to solve it.

Payment in Nigeria (even Africa) is still broken. Once the problem is solved, then consolidation and mergers happen, leaving a few main players. Nigeria needs many fintechs because we are still at solving stage,” he added. He noted that the system has been helping many Nigerians in financial inclusion, noting that there is large financial exclusion. Soyebo called for more collaboration between fintechs firms and banks to bridge the existing financial gaps in the country. He also encouraged other investors to key into the new industry, believing that it will soon boom with favourable government policies. Meanwhile, Soyebo said there is need for innovation to make the industry robust, charging the regulatory agencies to make it worthwhile, urging government to create enabling environment for the emerging industry to thrive.

