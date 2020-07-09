Banks cut dollar spending limits as scarcity persists

There are indications that banks in the country may have again started reducing how much foreign currency customers can spend abroad, a move, analysts said, was the lenders’ response to the lingering scarcity of forex in the system. For instance, an email that Tier 1 lender, Zenith Bank sent to its lenders on Tuesday, sighted by New Telegraph, said: “Please be informed that the daily cash withdrawal limit on ATMs outside Nigeria, using your Zenith Bank naira card has been reviewed to $100. This service is, however, not available in Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Togo and Ghana. “Additionally, the monthly international spending limit for using your Zenith Bank naira card is $500 and the card can be used for web as well as POS payments in over 210 cities outside Nigeria.”
Related Articles
Ex-NIA boss: How we battled unfavourable tax law
BURDEN Insurance companies experienced excruciating financial burden under the repealed law F ollowing his successful tenure at the Nigerian Insurers Association, the immediate past Chairman, Mr. Tope Smart, has revealed the battle the association went through in ensuring that the unfavourable tax law, which held the insurance sector down for long was amended. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: FMDQ admits over N23bn debt securities
The current business climate, marred by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has seen most corporates and business entities look to the debt capital markets as a viable avenue to efficiently raise capital in order to meet their financing needs. FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the approval of the listing of the FBNQuest Merchant […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UK: Pubs close again after punters test positive for COVID-19
A number of pubs which reopened for the first time since lockdown measures were imposed have had to close again after punters tested positive for coronavirus. Bars across England welcomed drinkers on Saturday more than three months after the coronavirus outbreak closed down the hospitality sector. But three pubs have since alerted their patrons that they […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)