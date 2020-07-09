Banks cut dollar spending limits as scarcity persists

There are indications that banks in the country may have again started reducing how much foreign currency customers can spend abroad, a move, analysts said, was the lenders’ response to the lingering scarcity of forex in the system. For instance, an email that Tier 1 lender, Zenith Bank sent to its lenders on Tuesday, sighted by New Telegraph, said: “Please be informed that the daily cash withdrawal limit on ATMs outside Nigeria, using your Zenith Bank naira card has been reviewed to $100. This service is, however, not available in Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Togo and Ghana. “Additionally, the monthly international spending limit for using your Zenith Bank naira card is $500 and the card can be used for web as well as POS payments in over 210 cities outside Nigeria.”

