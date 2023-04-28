Banks’ debts to telcos rise by 50% to N150bn

‘Some have started paying

Telecom operators have got some respite as commercial banks have started paying their long overdue debt for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) rendered to them by telecoms companies. Though many of them are yet to comply with the regulators’ directive, some of them havecompliedandhavestarted remitting the money back to thetelecomsserviceoperators. Findings by New Telegraphfromanindustrysource also revealed that the debt was now in the region of N150 billion following the lenders’ failure to honour their part of the obligation as expected. Deposit money banks and the telecoms operators had been at loggerheads over the non-remittance to telcos for all USSD fees charged by banks since 2019, accumulating to N42 billion as of March 2021, N80 billion as of November 2022 and up to N100 billion as of February, 2023.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Chairman, Association of Licenced Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said the banks had gradually started paying the money. The feat, according to him, is being achieved with the interventionof regulatorybodies boththeNigerianCommunications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who appealed to the commercial banks to pay up the debts. While confirming that the banks are now cooperating with the telcos to pay the debts, he disclosed that some of the banks were still not yielding as they refuse to honour invitation to dialogue and also refuse to pay. According to him, though some of the banks are yet to comply, there is progress as regards repayment, hoping that everything would soon be settled. “Someof themhavestarted paying the debt but some are still not cooperating yet. But we are hoping that everything will soon be settled.

“The regulators, the CBN, and NCC, have intervened andwiththeirfamilyintervention, we are making progress. Though some of the banks are not cooperating, they don’t honour invitation to dialogue, we still hope they will soon comply.” The banks had initially decided not to pay the money, causing a rift between the two parties as telcos lament over the loss of revenue.

As of February 2023, the debt was said to be about N100 billion, however, New Telegraphgatheredthatit hadrisen to about N150 billion presently. Sources in the industry told New Telegraph that a particular company was being owed about N100 billion, stating that the overall debt would have risen above N150 billion. “If one company is being owed about N100 billion, how much do you think the banks would be owing the whole industry? We are helping the banks to succeed but they are not helping us,” a senior staff in one of the mobile network companies told New Telegraph. Responding to this, Adebayo said though it was still being discussed within N100 billion, the size of the debt had risen even though he was not able to give the accurate amount; he also confirmed that the debt was above the discussed amount.