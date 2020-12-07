Business

Bank’s e-channels make Hajj savings easier

The Managing Director, Jaiz Bank Plc, Hassan Usman, has said that the bank’s e-channels and technology are sufficient enough to capture all intending pilgrims to Hajj under the new savings scheme.

 

Speaking at the launch and sensitisation of the Hajj Savings scheme in Lokoja, Kogi State, Hassan said the bank had invested in technology by deploying various platforms such as the mobile app, *773# USSD code and agent banking to be able to capture all the intending pilgrims with ease.Represented by the Divisional Head, Corporate Services, Mallam Ismaila Adamu, he said the bank was fully prepared for the hitch-free take off of the scheme in the state and country in general.

 

He said the bank had 40 branches available nationwide in addition to the electronic platforms to capture the Hajj savers, adding that with such a scheme in place, intending pilgrims that do not have the wherewithal can gradually plan and actualize their dreams without stress.
He commended the stakeholders in Kogi for their prompt response and commitment toward a successful implementation of the scheme in the state.
The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan, said the commission in collaboration with the various State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards can leverage the scheme to have the liquid funds required to effectively plan for Hajj operations early, thereby securing better bargain for accommodation and other services for their pilgrims.The chairman represented by Imam Ahmad Sa’ad welcomed all the invited guest to the occasion and his colleague, Alhaji Ishaq Ja’e, commended the Kogi Muslims Community for always being responsive in meeting the obligations of Hajj from the Commission while enumerating the benefit of the scheme.
The Chairman of the Kogi State Hajj Commission, Sheik Abdullah Lukman, said the scheme woukd allow Muslim Ummah to prepare ahead of time, by making gradual deposits through Jaiz Bank plc, as part of the reforms in the Hajj system in the country.
He said the new scheme was more accessible and in the long run would bring down the cost of Hajj for Nigerian Muslims through proper planning, as well as investment in Shari’a compliant instruments by Jaiz Bank, where the saver will be earning profit in return.
Participants agreed that the concept would make it easier for intending Muslim pilgrims to perform one of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj.

 

