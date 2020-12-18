Business

Banks extend N2.8trn credit to ICT in 9 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Commercial banks in Nigeria extended loan facilities totalling N2.8 trillion to companies operating in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector between January and September this year, New Telegraph has learnt.

This represents a 40 per cent increase in credit to the sector compared with N2 trillion the sector got in the same period last year. The ICT sector is currently being tipped as the next frontier of Nigeria’s economy after oil and gas. However, funding has been a major challenge for players in ICT especially the startups and young technology companies. According to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), quarterly analysis of loans to the sector showed that ICT got N912.5 billion in the first quarter of the year, N955.7 billion in the second quarter and N961.3 billion in the third quarter.

The NBS selected banking data showed that the oil and gas sector remained the preferred destination for the highest percentage of the banks’ loans. For instance, while the total value of credit allocated by the banks to private sector in the third quarter 2020 stood at N19.87 trillion, the oil & gas sector alone got N3.74 trillion, representing 18.8 per cent of the total loans. This was followed by the manufacturing sector, which received N3.03 trillion in the period, representing 15.3 per cent of the total credit to the private sector.

The ICT sector on the other hand got 4.8 per cent of the total credit. While most of the credits to the ICT sector go to the big and well-established companies many young ICT companies in the country popularly known as tech start-ups are still suffering from dearth of fund. Aside from the commercial banks not looking their side, stakeholders in the ICT sector have complained over the inability of SMEs in ICTs to access SME loans from the Bank of Industry. According to them, the technicalities of the business model in ICT have been discouraging the bank from releasing money to tech start-ups.

This scenario has forced many ICT SMEs to rely on funding from angel investors and venture capitals from abroad. Meanwhile, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, recently declared that Nigeria’s future depends on how much is being invested in ICT capacity and infrastructure development today. According to him, oil and gas have propelled the country’s economy over the years and it could not improve the economy any further because the global economy of the 21st century is driven by ICTs.

“The world has gone beyond crude oil, it is now driven by Information and Communication Technology – for this purpose, there is need for improve-ments in the ICT sector in Nigeria” he said. The President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Babatunde Ruwase, at a recent forum also challenged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the need to have a broader view of the economy by supporting sectors outside the manufacturing and agriculture sectors, with emphasis on ICT. According to him, ICT and other service sectors are complementing productivity and performance in the real sector, hence, banks should give them special attention in funding.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfDB, experts seek more assistance for fragile countries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and international experts have called for a concerted response and broader cooperation between public development banks and actors in the field to provide concrete responses to fragile countries whose situations have been worsened by the global Covid-19 crisis.   Vice President for Regional Development, Integration, and Service Delivery at the […]
Business

African Alliance makes board appointments

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foremost Life Insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has announced the appointment of Joyce Ojemudia as Managing Director/ CEO. Among other qualities, Ojemudia is an astute manager of resources with over 20 years of experience in insurance sales, Business Development, Risk Management, Claims Administration and Reinsurance. She is the current President of Professional Insurance Ladies Association […]
Business

Govt gives ultimatum to unregistered vessels, operators

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

From January 2021, cabotage vessels and operators without valid certificates or licence would be barred from operating on Nigerian waters.   To avoid this, operators with expired registration certificates have been asked to renew their cabotage operational certificate/ license for all cabotage vessels within three months.   The move is part of efforts to ensure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: