Banks extend N2.8trn credit to ICT in 9 months

Commercial banks in Nigeria extended loan facilities totalling N2.8 trillion to companies operating in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector between January and September this year, New Telegraph has learnt.

This represents a 40 per cent increase in credit to the sector compared with N2 trillion the sector got in the same period last year. The ICT sector is currently being tipped as the next frontier of Nigeria’s economy after oil and gas. However, funding has been a major challenge for players in ICT especially the startups and young technology companies. According to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), quarterly analysis of loans to the sector showed that ICT got N912.5 billion in the first quarter of the year, N955.7 billion in the second quarter and N961.3 billion in the third quarter.

The NBS selected banking data showed that the oil and gas sector remained the preferred destination for the highest percentage of the banks’ loans. For instance, while the total value of credit allocated by the banks to private sector in the third quarter 2020 stood at N19.87 trillion, the oil & gas sector alone got N3.74 trillion, representing 18.8 per cent of the total loans. This was followed by the manufacturing sector, which received N3.03 trillion in the period, representing 15.3 per cent of the total credit to the private sector.

The ICT sector on the other hand got 4.8 per cent of the total credit. While most of the credits to the ICT sector go to the big and well-established companies many young ICT companies in the country popularly known as tech start-ups are still suffering from dearth of fund. Aside from the commercial banks not looking their side, stakeholders in the ICT sector have complained over the inability of SMEs in ICTs to access SME loans from the Bank of Industry. According to them, the technicalities of the business model in ICT have been discouraging the bank from releasing money to tech start-ups.

This scenario has forced many ICT SMEs to rely on funding from angel investors and venture capitals from abroad. Meanwhile, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, recently declared that Nigeria’s future depends on how much is being invested in ICT capacity and infrastructure development today. According to him, oil and gas have propelled the country’s economy over the years and it could not improve the economy any further because the global economy of the 21st century is driven by ICTs.

“The world has gone beyond crude oil, it is now driven by Information and Communication Technology – for this purpose, there is need for improve-ments in the ICT sector in Nigeria” he said. The President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Babatunde Ruwase, at a recent forum also challenged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the need to have a broader view of the economy by supporting sectors outside the manufacturing and agriculture sectors, with emphasis on ICT. According to him, ICT and other service sectors are complementing productivity and performance in the real sector, hence, banks should give them special attention in funding.

Like this: Like Loading...