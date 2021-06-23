Business

Banks eye revenue boost from rising T-bills yields

Deposit money banks in the country grappling with the harsh business environment, as well as the sluggish economy, are targeting strong revenue from rising Treasury Bills (T-Bills) yields, New Telegraph has learnt. Revenue from fixed income securities, such as T-Bills and bonds, has historically been a rich source of profit for lenders, as they are always sold at double-digit rates. Indeed, a report by consulting firm, McKinsey, shows that the proportion of Nigerian banks’ earnings derived from fixed-income securities increased from 14 per cent in 2009 to 30 per cent in 2019. However, as part of its efforts to boost economic growth, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a bid to increase domestic credit, introduced measures to curb banks’ access to fixed income securities. The measures resulted in a collapse in treasury bill yields.

For instance, in late October last year, a treasury bills auction by CBN showed that a 91-day bill sold for an interest rate of 0.34 per cent was one of the lowest in the history of the auction. The sale also revealed that 182 and 364-day bills fell to 0.5 and 0.98 per cent respectively. But as analysts pointed out at the time, despite the collapse in yields, subscription rates for the treasury bills continued to head north as investors still regarded fixed income securities as the safest investment options.

A banking industry source told New Telegraph that lenders were projecting a steady rise in T-Bills yields, in the coming months, as they believe that the CBN is trying to attract Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) to defend naira. The source said: “The naira recently crashed to N500 per dollar and the CBN is under pressure to stop the slide. With the external reserves on a downtrend trend, the CBN will ensure that rates are attractive enough to attract capital inflows.” In a report in March, analysts at Coronation Research Recent stated: “Auctions in the Nigerian Treasury Bill (T-bill) market have reached yields of 5.5 per cent (for 1-year pa-per), trending upwards and trading much higher than yields in the secondary market. We think that T-bill yields can reach 10.0 per cent per annum, if not higher, by mid-year.”

The analysts further said: “In recent weeks, trading has focused on the primary market auctions. Last week a T-bill with 364 days to maturity was sold at 5.5 per cent: two weeks prior that it had sold at 4.0 per cent. If we are correct in thinking that the primary auctions accurately reflect supply and demand (more so than the secondary market) then: it follows that investors are pushing rates up; and (also)that the Debt Management Office (DMO) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) tolerate these developments. “The CBN issued Open Market Operation (OMO) bills in February at just over 10.0 per cent per annum (pa).

These sales are only available to foreign investors and Nigerian banks. OMO bill yields, therefore, do not translate into the secondary market for T-bills where pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds and others are active. However, as we argued on these pages two weeks ago, the CBN may be sending a signal to all the fixed income markets with its OMO rates.” According to the analysts, “one solid argument for allowing rates to rise is that Nigeria’s T-bill yields are out of step with interest rates in other nations, which inhibits foreign portfolio investment (FPI) reaching Naira-denominated securities. When international investors look at local currency yields, they usually compare yields with local inflation, with a simple inflation adjustment (1-yr risk-free rate minus inflation) being a sufficient guide (which is often seen as a proxy for upcoming devaluation).

“On this comparison sub- Saharan African countries like Ghana and Kenya score well and so too, to some degree, does South Africa. Large nations like Brazil, Russia, India and China currently have 1-year risk-free rates close to inflation. Nigeria is a significant outlier.” New Telegraph recently reported that despite inflation maintaining its upward trend, lenders were still increasing their investments in bonds, treasury bills and other types of investment securities.

The report, which analysed unaudited Q1’21 financial statements of six lenders, found that their total investments in investment securities increased by N201.19 billion to N7.84 trillion at the end of March this year from N7.64 trillion at the end of December 2020.

The DMBs are four Tier 1 lenders-United Bank for Africa(UBA), FBN Holdings, Access Bank, Zenith Bankand two Tier 2 banks-Union Bank of Nigeria and First City Monument Bank (FCMB). A breakdown of the results shows that UBA’s investments in investment securities increased to N2.66trillion in the first three months of this year from N2.58trillion at the end of December. Also, FBN Holdings’ investments in fixed income instruments and other types of investment securities rose to N1.79trillion at the end of March from N1.55trillion at the end of last year.

Similarly, Access Bank’s investments in the securities went up to N1.78trillion in Q1’2021 from N1.75trillion at the end of December. Zenith Bank equally reported a slight increase in its investment in investment securities to N999.70 in the first quarter of this year from N996.92 billion at the end of 2020. The Tier 2 banks, however, reported a decline in their investments in investments securities. Specifically, Union Bank’s investment in investment securities dropped to N330.01billion at the end of March from N351.86billion at the end of December. Also, FCMB’s investment in the securities declined to N287.43 billion in Q1’ 2021 from N406.67 billion at the end of 2020.

