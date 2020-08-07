Bank’s female employees reach out to less privileged

Stanbic IBTC Blue Women Network (BWN), a network of female employees of the Stanbic IBTC Group, has donated food items and provisions to orphanage homes in locations across Nigeria through its Blue Women, “Giving Back Initiative.” In a statement, the lender said that the BWN, inaugurated five years ago, has consistently taken steps towards helping the society at large, adding that part of the body’s mandate is to provide support to the disadvantaged, hence, the creation of its Giving Back Initiative. According to the statement, BWN members made voluntary cash donations which were used in purchasing food items and essential provisions for various motherless babies’ homes. The items were distributed in four orphanages in Lagos, Port-Harcourt, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
