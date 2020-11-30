Banks, financial institutions pay N655.33bn taxes in five years

Zenith, GTB, Access, FBN, UBA remit N79.56bn in nine months

The Banks and Financial Institutions sector generated a total sum of N655.33 billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) between 2015 and 2019, latest data released by the Na-tional Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

The figures, which are contained in the “Company Income Tax By Sector (2015- Q3’2020)” report released by the NBS last Friday, also indicate that banks and other financial institutions in the country paid a total of N85.96 billion as company income tax in the first nine months of this year.

This means that the sector generated a total of N741.30 billion as CIT between 2015 and the end of September 2020.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the NBS’ report shows that CIT generated by the banks and financial institutions sector has maintained an upward trend in the last five years.

For instance, the sector generated N110.93 billion as company income tax, in 2015; N123.91 billion in 2016 and N137.72 billion in 2017. The figure increased to N140.08 billion and N142.70 billion in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Furthermore, the data shows that in the last five years, banks and other financial institutions have consistently been among the top three sectors – along with professional services, including telecoms and Other Manufacturing that generate the highest amount of CIT. In fact, according to their 9M 2020 financial statements, the country’s five Tier 1 lenders incurred income tax expenses amounting to a total N79.56 billion in the first nine months of this year.

This constitutes 92.5 per cent of the taxes (N85.96 billion) generated by Banks and Financial Institutions sector from January to September this year.

Nigeria’s first tier lenders are, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Access Bank, FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA). A breakdown of the lenders’ 9M 2020 results, however, indicates that the income tax expenses they reported for this year are, however, N5.76 billion less than the N85.31 billion that they reported for the corresponding period of last year.

Specifically, its 9M 2020 results show that GTB paid the most income tax of N25.07 billion, which is 5.94 per cent more than the N23.66 billion the lender paid as income tax in the corresponding period of 2019. It was followed by Zenith Bank, with income tax expenses of N17.97 billion in the first nine months of this year compared with N25.46 billion in the same period of 2019.

Access Bank reported income tax expense of N14.32 billion for the first nine months of 2020, as against the N12.36 billion it reported as income tax expenses in the corresponding period of last year.

At N13.24 billion, UBA’s 9M 2020 income tax expenses is 20.26 per cent less than the N16.61 billion that the first tier lender paid as income tax in the same period of 2019. FBN Holdings reported income tax expenses of N8.96 billion for the first nine months of 2020, compared with the N7.22 billion the Tier 1 lender paid as income tax in the corresponding period of last year.

Under Nigerian laws, the CIT rate is 30 per cent for large companies (companies with annual turnover of N100 million and above), assessed on a preceding year basis (i.e. tax is charged on profits for the accounting year ending in the year preceding assessment). As part of efforts to ensure that the fate of the nation’s economy is no longer primarily determined by developments in the in

ternational oil market, the government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has introduced several initiatives in the last few years aimed at improving tax revenue collection.

The final performance result in revenue collection for the first three months of this year released by the FIRS, in fact, showed that the Service set a new record by raking in N1.2 trillion in Q1’ 2020, a 15 per cent increase for the quarter, compared to the Q1,2019 collection figure of N1.04 trillion.

Indeed, the FIRS revenue collection report indicated that CIT increased by 152 per cent to N102,610,369,777.73 in Q1 2020 compared to N40,696,980,658.52 for Q1 2019. However, analysts note that like its counterparts worldwide, the Nigerian economy has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as it resulted in the complete shutdown of businesses in April this year.

Despite the gradual reopening of the economy, the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 6.10 per cent and 3.62 per cent in Q2 and Q3 2020 respectively (recession).

Financial experts point out that Nigeria’s tax-to- GDP ratio – that is, the total amount of tax collected as a proportion of GDP (the value of the country’s goods and services) – continues to hover around 6 per cent which is relatively low when compared to other developing economies.

For instance, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Nigeria’s tax to GDP ratio of 6 per cent is lower than South Africa’s 29 per cent, Ghana’s 18 per cent, Egypt’s 15 per cent and Kenya’s 18 per cent. Also, a 2018 World Bank report revealed that only 19 million Nigerians paid federal or state taxes.

