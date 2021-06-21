Banks’ investments in TBs, others hit N7.84trn

Despite high inflation indicating that prospects of positive real returns are still some way off, deposit money banks in the country continue to step up investments in Treasury Bills (TBs), bonds and other types of investment securities, findings by New Telegraph show.

Investment securities are securities such as fixed income instruments, equity securities and derivatives, which are purchased in order to be held for investment. Unaudited Q1’21 financial statements of six lenders analysed by New Telegraph, for instance, show that their total investments in investment securities increased by N201.19billion to N7.84trillion at the end of March this year from N7.64trillion at the end of December 2020.

The DMBs are four Tier 1 lenders-United Bank for Africa (UBA), FBN Holdings, Access Bank, Zenith Bank- and two Tier 2 banks- Union Bank of Nigeria and First City Monument Bank (FCMB). A breakdown of the results shows that UBA’s investments in investment securities increased to N2.66trillion in the first three months of this year from N2.58trillion at the end of December.

Also, FBN Holdings’ investments in fixed income instruments and other types of investment securities rose to N1.79trillion at the end of March from N1.55trillion at the end of last year. Similarly, Access Bank’s investments in the securities rose to N1.78trillion in Q1’21 from N1.75trillion at the end of December. Zenith Bank equally reported a slight increase in its investment in investment securities to N999.70 in the first quarter of this year from N996.92billion at the end of 2020.

The Tier 2 banks, however, reported a decline in their investments in investments securities. Specifically, Union Bank’s investment in investment securities dropped to N330.01billion at the end of March from N351.86billion at the end of December.

Also, FCMB’s investment in the securities de clined to N287.43billion in Q1’ 2021 from N406.67billion at the end of 2020. New Telegraph reports that until a few years ago, DMBs’ financial statements were significantly boosted by their substantial earnings from fixed income securities which at the time used to be sold at doubledigit rates.

According to a report by consulting firm McKinsey, the proportion of Nigerian bank’s earnings derived from fixed-income securities increased from 14per cent in 2009 to 30per cent in 2019.

However, as part of its efforts to boost economic growth, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a bid to increase domestic credit, introduced measures to curb banks’ access to fixed income instruments thereby resulting in a collapse in treasury bill yields. Indeed, in late October last year, treasury bills auction by the CBN showed that a 91-day bill sold for an interest rate of 0.34per cent one of the lowest in the history of the auction.

The auction also revealed that 182 and 364-day bills fell to 0.5 and 0.98% respectively. But as analysts pointed out at the time, despite the collapse in yields, subscription rates for the treasury bills continued to head north.

With the apex bank grappling with runaway inflation (17.93 per cent as at May 2021) in recent times, analysts have predicted that low treasury bill yields will not last. In fact, citing the gradual increase in rates in recent months, analysts at Coronation Asset Management Limited predicted that treasury bill rates would maintain upward trend and could climb above 10.0 per cent by the middle of the year.

The analysts stated: “Recent auctions in the Nigerian Treasury Bill (T-bill) market have reached yields of 5.5 per cent (for 1-year paper), trending upwards and trading much higher than yields in the secondary market.

We think that T-bill yields can reach 10.0 per cent per annum, if not higher, by mid-year.” In its treasury bills issue programme for the third quarter of 2021 posted on its website last week, the apex bank announced that it will issue a total of N722.17 billion treasury bills.

The figure is N151.76billion more than the N570.41 billion treasury bills that the regulator issued in the previous quarter. The CBN sells treasury bills twice monthly as part of measures to raise cashback on behalf of the Debt Management Office (DMO) for government budget spending ahead of revenue accretion.

A banking industry source told New Telegraph that lenders would keep on stepping up their investments in fixed income instruments and other securities given that this is still a less risky option compared with increasing lending.

