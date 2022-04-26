Banks’ non-oil export earnings rise by 5% to $1.57bn

Total transactions hit $12.82bn

Non-oil export earnings through deposit money banks rose by 5.0 per cent to $1.57billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $1.49 billion in the preceding quarter, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

The apex bank, which stated this in its Q4’21 economic report released last week, attributed the rise in non-oil export earnings during the period to “increased export, particularly agricultural produce.”

The CBN also noted in the report that non-oil export accounted for 12.2 per cent of the country’s total $12.82 billion export earnings during the period.

According to the banking industry regulator, “the sustained rise in crude oil prices at the international market boosted export receipts during the review period. “Export earnings rose by 1.3 per cent to $12.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with the $12.65 billion in the preceding quarter.

“A disaggregation showed that crude oil exports increased marginally by 0.9 per cent to $9.90 billion, relative to $9.81 billion in the preceding quarter.

“The development was driven, majorly, by the increase in the average price of Nigeria’s reference crude, the Bonny Light, to $80.44 per barrel, from $73.78 in the previous quarter. Similarly, gas exports grew by 0.3 per cent to $1.35 billion, compared with $1.34 billion in the preceding quarter, due to higher prices at the international market, amidst supply shortages.

“Non-oil export receipts also grew by 5.0 per cent to $1.57 billion, from $1.49 billion in the preceding quarter, owing to increased export, particularly agricultural produce. In terms of share of total exports, crude oil and gas export receipts remained dominant, accounting for 87.8 per cent, with oil representing 77.2 per cent, while gas accounted for 10.6 per cent. Non-oil export accounted for the balance of 12.2 per cent.”

New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from the apex bank indicates that with the country’s non-oil export receipts standing at $0.58 billion as at the end of December 2020, it means that the non-oil export earnings increased by 170.69 per cent between December 2020 and December 2021. Indeed, further analysis of the data shows that Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings maintained their upward trend last year.

For instance, the CBN’s Q3’21 economic report stated: “Non-oil export earnings improved further during the review period. Nonoil export receipts also grew by 7.0 per cent to $1.49 billion, relative to $1.39 billion in the second quarter of 2021, owing to higher export of agricultural commodities during the review period.

In terms of share of total export receipts, crude oil export remained dominant with 77.5 per cent, while gas and non-oil export constituted 10.7 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively.”

Analysts attribute the increase in non- oil export earnings in recent times to renewed efforts by both the fiscal and monetary authorities to end the country’s reliance on crude oil exports as the main source of its foreign exchange earnings.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...