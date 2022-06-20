Banks, others generate N91.18bn VAT in 15 months

Banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions in the country contributed N91.18billion to the total sum of N2.62trillion generated as Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government between January 2021 and March this year, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to the “Sectorial Distribution of Value Added Tax (Q1’ 2022)” report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) over the weekend, of the total sum of N588.60 billion generated by the government as VAT in the first three months of this year, financial and insurance activities contributed the sum of N29.27billionasagainstthe N26.96billion that the sector contributed in Q4’ 2021.

New Telegraph’s analysis of NBS’ sectorial distribution of VAT reports for last year indicate that financial and insurance activities contributed N61.91billion to the totalsumof N2.03trillionthat Nigeria generated as VAT in 2021.

A breakdown of the NBS’ numbers shows that VAT collections from financial and insurance activities stood at N3.28billion, N7.71billion, N23.96billion and N26.96billion in Q1’ 2021, Q2’ 2021, Q3 and Q4’ 2021 respectively. With the sector contributing the sum of N29.27billion to the total VAT generated in Q1’ 2022, it means that in the fifteen months period between January 2021 and Marchthisyear, thetotalsum of N91.18billionwascollected as VAT from financial and insurance activities.

New Telegraph had reported that the sector contributed N86.67billion to the totalsum of N3.56trillion generated as VAT by the Federal Government between 2020 and 2021. Specifically, of the total N1.53trillion that the government raked in as VAT revenue in 2020, N24.77billion came from the financial and insurance sector.

Further analysis of the NBS’data, however, indicates that untilitreboundedin2020, the amountof VATgenerated by banks and other financial institutions had maintained a downward trend. For instance, while total collections from VAT generatedbythesectorin2016stood at N25 billion, it declined by 17 per cent to N20.8 billion in 2017. It further dropped to N18.5billionandN17.15billion in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Commenting on the significant increase in VAT collections in recent times, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers, in a report, released in March, ascribed the development to the recovery in the economy and the impact of persistent inflationary pressures on prices of goods and services.

Citing theNBS’ dataonthe revenue generated from VAT collections in Q4’ 2021, the analysts noted that: “Cumulatively, thetotalVATcollected in2021wasN2.1trillion, reflecting a sturdy growth of 35.4% y/y relative to N1.5trillion collected in 2020,” adding that: “The government enjoyed the best of both worlds as the economic recovery spurred growth in both VAT and Company Income Tax (CIT) collections.”

They further stated: “We think the impact of the persistent inflationary pressures on prices of goods and services also aided the growth seen as VAT is deducted by applying the VAT rate on the value of transactions. “Excluding any growth attributable to currency adjustments, we can safely conclude that a huge part of the growth seen is largely due to improving macroeconomic conditions.”

They predicted that VAT revenue will continue to benefitfromaquickened recovery in consumer spending. However, apart from the improvement in macroeconomic conditions, industry stakeholders also attribute the increase in VAT collections in the last two years to the Federal Government’s decisiontoincreasetheVAT rate from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in February 2020 and the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s (FIRS) automationof theVAT collection system.

The FIRS, as part of its efforts to achieve efficiency in thecollection of theconsumptiontax, had, inMarch2020, issued a Public Notice informing taxpayers of automation of the VAT Collection System.

The Automated VAT Platform (VATrac), which commenced on April 1, 2020, accordingtotheFIRS, enables efficient collection and remittance of VAT on relevant transactionsinthewholesale/ retail sector and direct audit/ reconciliation of all VAT transactions. All banks and financial institutions- except those grantedexemption- arerequiredby the VAT Act to charge VAT on services rendered by them to their customers and account for the same to the FIRS.

In a report it released in February, last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had stated that Nigeria would need to increase its VAT rate to at least 10per cent by 2022 and 15per cent by 2025, from 7.5per cent, to boost revenues after the country recovered from its Covid-19 induced-recession.

The Fund said at the time that the Nigerian economy was at a critical juncture and the government needed act fast on reforms that would help overcome the effects of the recession, adding that the 7.5 per cent VAT rate, which the government announced in 2020, was still among the lowest in the world and less than charged by other major oil-exporting nations.

