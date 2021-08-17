Banks, others pay N165.66bn taxes in 18 months

Banks and financial institutions sector generated a total sum of N165.66billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) between January 2020 and June 2021, a 19.03 per cent (N38.94billion) drop, when compared with the N204.60billion generated by the sector between January 2019 and June last year, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to the “Company Income Tax By Sector (Q2’21)” report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) a few days ago, banks and financial institutions sector generated a total of N96.40billion and N69.26billion as CIT in 2020 and H1’21 respectively.

This means that the sector generated a total of N165.66billion as CIT in the 18-month period.

Further analysis of the NBS’ report, however, indi-cates that the N60.01billion generated as CIT by the banks and financial institutions sector in Q2’21 was a whopping 548.31 per cent increase from the N9.26billion generated by the sector in the previous quarter.

Similarly, the report shows that the N60.01billion generated as CIT by the sector in the second quarter of this year is 22.59 per cent more than the N48.95billion generated by the sector in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

New Telegraph’s review of NBS’ data indicates that the N96.40billion generated as CIT by the sector in 2020 is the lowest the sector has generated in the last six years.

Specifically, the sector generated N110.93billion as CIT in 2015, N123.91billion in 2016, N137.72billion in 2017, N140.08 billion in 2018 and N142.70billion in 2019. Analysts attribute the decline in CIT generated by the sector last year to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, which plunged the global economy into its worst recession since the Great Depression and made an already tough business environment even more challenging for companies operating in Nigeria.

A report released by the NBS earlier this year showed that Federal Government revenue from CIT in 2020 fell by 5.92 per cent to N1.41 trillion from N1.50 trillion recorded in 2019.

Under Nigerian laws, the CIT rate is 30 per cent for large companies (companies with annual turnover of N100million and above), assessed on a preceding year basis (i.e. tax is charged on profits for the accounting year ending in the year preceding assessment).

Indeed, New Telegraph recently reported that 11 Deposit Money Banks(DMBs) in the country paid a total of N158.95billion in CIT expenses last year, a 15.2 per cent (N28.56billion) drop, when compared with the N187.51billion that the lenders paid to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in 2019.

For instance, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’s audited FY’ 2020 financial statements, show that at N34.13billion, the lender’s CIT expenses last year is (30 per cent) lower than the N48.79billion that it reported for 2019.

Also, Zenith Bank reported CIT expenses of N25.29billion in 2020, compared with the N34.45 billion the lender paid in the preceding year. At N18.10billion, the amount paid by UBA as tax expenses last year was about N4billion less than the N22.10billion it reported for 2019.

Equally, FBN Holdings’ financial statement indicates that it paid N8.11billion in income tax expenses in 2020 as against N9.24billion in the previous year. Tier 2 lender, Stanbic IBTC, also reported lower- N11.51billion- tax expenses last year compared with the N15.89billion it paid in 2019. Likewise, Fidelity Bank paid N1.40billion in CIT expenses last year compared with N1.93billion in 2019.

The full-year financial results of the 11 DMBs for the period ended December 31, 2020, show that their combined Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at N1.085 trillion, lower than the N1.097 trillion they posted for 2019.

However, analysts believe that the significant increase in taxes paid by the Banks and financial institutions sector in Q2’21, compared with the previous quarter, is an indication that the Nigerian economy is maintaining steady recovery following its exit from the Covid-19 induced recession in Q4’20.

Commenting on the latest CIT report released by the NBS, especially the surge in Federal Government tax collections in Q2’21, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd, stated that:

“Although low base effect may have partly contributed to the jump in federal government tax collections in Q2’21, even as the economic impact of COVID- 19 was more intense in Q2’20, the country has also witnessed an improvement in economic activities.

“Anecdotal evidence as well as recent July Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data suggests that the economy is gaining strength and this should translate to more revenues to the government in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, we expect output growth to come in relatively higher in Q2’21.”

