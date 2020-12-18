Business

‘Banks pivotal to success of AfCFTA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has said the success of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will rely heavily on the financial services industry’s ability to facilitate the liberalisation process.

Akinwuntan, who made this submission at a webinar titled: “Exploring Nigeria’s Readiness for the African Continental Free Trade Area” organized by Deloitte, maintained that the banking industry in Nigeria was ready for the implementation of the AfCFTA, and that it will be responsible for facilitating transactions, mobilising savings, allocating capitalfundsandmonitoring managerssothatthefunds allocated will be utilised as envisaged, as well as managing risks. According to Akinwuntan, “Nigeria banks have strong capital and their operating synergies have been tremendous for the past five years particularly in the digital banking space. Nigeria is a leading player on the continent in payments required to facilitate trade; mobilisation of savings required to galvanise the economy; focus on the SME segment, which is the largest employer of labour especially in the critical industries such as Agriculture as Africa is a continent that is rich in commodities; education of our teeming population and health.”

Further, the Ecobank managing director said for the financial institutions to adequately play their expected roles, they would need to drive value creation by developing new technologies, scaling its payment infrastructure and methods to a pan African play to serve the diversified economies expected from the agreement.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dow partners firms to tackle plastic waste in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has announced Project ReflexNG, a pilot project aiming to collect and recycle plastic waste in Lagos, Nigeria. The project is aligned to Dow’s global ‘STOP THE WASTE’ sustainability target which will enable the collection, reuse or recycling of one million metric tons of plastic globally by 2030.   The project in partnership […]
Business

AIICO’s MD wins top CEO award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, the MD/ CEO of AIICO Insurance Plc, has emerged one of the winners in the prestigious Top CEO Award for 2020. The award, jointly organised by BusinessDay and the Nigerian Stock Exchange was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020. This year’s edition was tagged “Advancing Against All Odds.” The panel of judges […]
Business

EFInA: Why agent banking may fail financial inclusion target

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerian banks’ move to achieve increased financial inclusion through agent banking is set to fail, the Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), has said. The financial sector development organisation said its recent survey revealed that the agents were doing more of cash-in and cash-out as opposed to opening new accounts. Analysis of the survey report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: