Bank’s PMI report shows improvement in business conditions

The Nigerian private sector experienced a positive start to the final quarter of 2020 with output and new orders both rising at a robust and accelerated pace, according to Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report for October.

 

 

The report shows that headline PMI registered at 53.5 in October, up from 52.5 in September, signalling significant expansion in business activity at Nigerian private sector firms.

 

In a press release, the lender said readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration.

 

According to the statement, the report shows that firms continued to expand purchasing activity and employment in line with higher levels of new work. Sufficient capacity and higher staffing numbers led to another decline in the level of incomplete work. Companies remained optimistic about output in the year ahead, with many firms hoping to expand operations.

 

The statement said: “On the price front, input costs rose, with  higher wage and material costs linked to the latest uptick. Cost burdens were passed on to customers, which led to a robust rise in selling prices.

 

“Higher customer numbers and easing restrictions associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID- 19) were widely reported by panelists, helping lead to stronger growth of both output and new orders. In both cases, continuous expansion has been recorded for four consecutive months.

 

“Employment continued to rise modestly, with the rate of job creation in line with that seen in the previous survey period. Efforts to keep on top of workloads were largely successful as outstanding business decreased at one of the fastest rates since the start of the survey almost seven years ago.”

 

In addition, it said that purchasing activity also rose sharply in line with higher output levels, contributing to a substantial accumulation of inventories.

 

“Despite rising demand for inputs and political unrest, competition among suppliers and prompt payments meant delivery times shortened to the greatest extent in 30 months.

