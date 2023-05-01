Banks Post Strong Q1’23 Profits Despite Cash Scarcity

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) appeared to have defied the cash shortageinduced slowdown in economic activity witnessed in the first three months of the year, as eight of the lenders posted a cumulative Profit After Tax (PAT) of N305.59 billion in Q1, compared with a total PAT of N229.37 billion that they recorded in the corresponding period of last year, indicating a growth of 33.23 per cent.

The eight banks are: Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc and Wema Bank Plc.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the lenders’ unaudited financial statements for the period ended March, 2023, announced on the NGX, shows that Access Holdings Plc led the pack as it reported a 23.92 per cent increase in PAT to N71.66 billion compared with the N57.83 billion it earned in the corresponding period of 2022. Zenith Bank’s PAT increased by 13 per cent to N66.01 billion in Q1’23 higher than the N58.19 billion it posted in the corresponding period of last year, while GTCO declared PAT of N58.17 billion, as against the N43.21 billion it recorded in Q1’22.

Similarly, another Tier 1 lender, UBA reported a net profit of N53.59 billion in the first three months of the year compared with N41.49 billion it earned in the corresponding period of last year. Tier 2 lender, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc’s net profit surged by 91.54 per cent to N28.86 billion in Q1’23 compared with the N15.07 billion it recorded in the first quarter of last year.

Also, Union Bank reported that its PAT rose to N12.63 billion in the first quarter of the year as against the N5.55 billion it recorded in the corresponding period of 2022. FCMB’s PAT rose by 79.87 per cent to N9.29 billion in the first quarter of the year compared with the N5.17 billion it reported for Q1’22, while Wema Bank achieved a net profit of N5.38 billion in the first quarter of 2023 as against the N2.86 billion it earned in Q1’22.

Analysts had predicted that the cash shortage, occasioned by the issues that arose with the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy, which crippled economic activities for most part of the first quarter, would adversely affect the Q1 performance of many businesses.

In announcing, on October 26, that the regulator had obtained President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to change the design of the N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had stated that apart from helping to tackle problems, such as rising inflation and currency counterfeiting, the naira redesign programme was also aimed at boosting its cashless policy