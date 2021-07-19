Banks process N1.5trn cheques in six months

Commercial banks in the country processed cheques valued at N1.5 trillion between January and June this year, New Telegraph has learnt. This represents a six per cent decline year-on-year compared with N1.6 trillion recorded in the same period of last year.

According to data released by Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the value was derived from a total of 2.2 million separate deals, which again was eight per cent decline from the 2.4 million volume of transactions recorded in the previous year.

On annual basis, the value of cheque transactions has been on a steady decline from an all-time high of 17.8 trillion recorded in 2009. According to the NIBSS data, from N5.4 trillion recorded in 2017, the value of cheque deals came down to N5.03 trillion in 2018.

By 2019, it had declined further to N4.5 trillion and in 2020 the figure went down by over N1 trillion to N3.3 trillion. Industry analysts said the 2020 record was worsened by the one-month suspension of cheque transactions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the COVID-19 lockdown.

An analysis of the cheque transaction data for the first six months of this year showed that cheques valued at N248 billion were processed in January.

In February, the figure stood at N277 billion, while N377 billion was recorded in March. In April, the value of cheque transactions stood at N243 billion, while N246 billion was recorded in May.

The data revealed that cheques valued at N263 billion were processed across the country in June.

While the value of cheque transactions in the country continue to shrink, electronic platforms such as Point of Sales (PoS), Mobile Transfer, NIBSS Instant payment, EBills Payment, among others continue to record increases in volume and value of transactions on a monthly basis.

The continued decline in the use of cheques is attributed to the growing embrace of the various electronic payment channels, which are considered easier and faster for transactions. NIBSS, in its recent analysis of the cheque declinesaid, “globally, as the market share of cheques declines in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and real-time payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies.

“In Nigeria, cheque transactions have continued on a downward spiral from its peak volume of 15.3 million in 2014 to nine million in 2018. This is a -10 per cent CAGR over the five-year period; with a growth rate of -17 percent when compared to 2017. “Although the volume of cheque transactions is decreasing, it is fair to say that its use is still relevant, especially amongst larger value transactions, bill payments, and payroll transactions,” it noted.

Meanwhile, industry analysts said the recent change in cheque leaflets may force many who had been using their old chequebook not to go for a new one. Nigeria had in April this year begun the implementation of the Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS) Version 2, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a directive to Nigerian deposit money banks on the commencement.

In a circular, CBN started: “The parallel run, in which old and new cheques are allowed to co-exist, will end on March 31. Only new cheques will be allowed in the clearing system from April 1, 2021.

“Full enforcement of the second edition of the Nigeria Cheque Standard and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme version 2.0 will commence April 1, 2021 and the NCS/NICPAS 2.0. Sanction grid will be fully operational on April 1, 2021,” the central bank had said.

