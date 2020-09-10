Banks’ Q2 credit to private sector now N18.82trn

News Top Stories

Commercial banks in Nigeria extended credit facilities totalling N18.82 trillion to the private sector in the second quarter of this year, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed. This represented an increase of 1.9 per cent compared with N18.49 trillion recorded in the first quarter. Year-on-year, the banks’ credit to the private sector had increased by 24.4 per cent as N15.13 trillion was recorded in Q2 2019. According to the ‘Selected Banking Sector Data’ report released by the NBS yesterday, the Oil & Gas and Manufacturing sectors got the highest credit allocation in the second quarter, having received N3.62 trillion and N3.07 trillion respectively.

With that, the Oil & Gas sector, being the lead beneficiary, accounted for 19.21 per cent of the total credit while the Manufacturing sector accounted for 16.31 per cent. Analysis of the banks’ credit to other sectors showed that N1.5 trillion, representing 7.99 per cent of the total credit went to the government, while Finance, Insurance and Capital Market N1.4 trillion, which is 7.28 per cent of the total sum. The Trade/General Commerce sector got N1.2 trillion, representing 6.55 per cent. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector got N955.7 billion (5.08 per cent), while the Agriculture sector received N903.7 billion, which is 4.80 per cent of the total credit.

According to the NBS report, the Construction sector received N859.2 billion (4.57 per cent); Real Estate got N666.7 billion (N3.54 per cent); while the Power and Energy sector got N317 billion, which is 1.68 per cent of the total figure. The Transportation & Storage sector benefitted N467.5 billion (2.48 per cent), while Education received N68.5 billion (0.36 per cent). Mining and Quarrying got the least credit facility of N11.9 billion, representing 0.06 per cent of the total credit. At the end of Q2 2020, the banks’ non-performing loan stood at N1.21 trillion, according to the NBS data.

This showed a 16 per cent decline in the banks’ bad loans compared with N1.45 trillion recorded in Q2 2019. However, quarter-onquarter, the banks had amassed more non-performing loans in the second quarter of this year as the figure stood at N1.19 trillion in the first quarter.

The increase in nonperforming loans in the second quarter against the first quarter may not be unconnected with the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on businesses. Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had recently disclosed that 22 Nigerian banks submitted requests to restructure 35,639 credit facilities of businesses that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as of July 20, 2020. Before now, as part of the drive to reduce nonperforming loans, the apex bank had given approval to banks to debit bank accounts of chronic loan defaulters with other banks.

They were given the power to debit loans and accrued interests due from bank accounts of loan defaulters across the banking system. The NBS data also revealed that a total of 2.2 billion volume of transactions, valued at N263.78 trillion, was recorded in Q2 2020 through electronic Payment Channels in the Nigeria Banking Sector. According to the NBS, online transfer transactions dominated the volume of transactions, recording 1.3 billion valued at N72.25 trillion in Q2 2020. In terms of staff strength, the number of banks’ staff decreased by 2.55 per cent quarter-onquarter from 96,975 in Q1 2020 to 94,498 in Q2 2020. This means that 2,477 bank workers lost their jobs within the period under review.

