Banks record 0.92m BVN registrations in two months

A total of 0.92 million Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) were issued by financial institutions in the country between January and February this year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), total BVN enrolment stood at 46.72 million as at February 28, 2021, compared with 45.8 million as at January 3, 2021.

This means that 0.92 million new BVN enrolments were recorded in the first two months of this year. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, NIBSS and a German firm, Dermalog, launched the $50 million BVN project on February 14, 2014, with the aim of capturing biometrics of all bank customers and giving them a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry.

A former CBN Governor, Lami do Sanusi, had said at the event that the BVN project would enable the apex bank to significantly reduce incidents of fraud and money laundering in the banking industry as well as enhance financial inclusion by opening up opportunities for credit to millions of Nigerians without a standard means of identification.

A further review of NIBSS’ BVN enrolment data since the initiative was launched seven years ago indicates that while the pace of registration by bank customers seemed to be on the downward trend, it headed north in 2020. For instance, on the eve of the October 31, 2015, deadline that CBN had initially set for bank customers to register for BVN, data released by the apex bank and NIBSS showed that 20.8 million bank customers had enrolled with over 40 million accounts in various banks in the country.

NIBSS data also showed that as at December 2016, the number of bank customers that had registered for the exercise had increased to 27.7 million. It climbed to 30.7 mil-lion by October 29, 2017, indicating that about 10 million bank customers were enrolled on the BVN platform between October 2015 and October 2017 (a two-year period). Also, with total BVN enrolment standing at 36.4 million at the end of December 2018, the implication is that four million new enrolment was recorded between the end of 2018 and end 2019, which is 1.4 million less than the 5.4 million new enrolles last year.

New Telegraph gathered that while there was a slowdown in BVN registration between February and May last year due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a significant increase in enrolment between August and October due to several government intervention schemes aimed at empowering the people, for which BVN registration is required. However, at a press conference, in August 2018, top banking industry officials had announced that in line with plans for the implementation of the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) initiative, the CBN, DMBs and their partners planned to increase total BVN enrolment from about 33 million, at the time, to 70 million by 2020.

The SANEF initiative, which is primarily aimed at accelerating financial inclusion in the country, was launched in late March 2018 by CBN in collaboration with DMBs, NIBSS, licensed mobile money O Operators (MMOs) and shared agents. Speaking at the briefing, a member of the technical committee set up by CBN to deepen financial inclusion, Guaranty Trust Bank’s Mr. Bolaji Lawal, said that the plan to almost double the number of Nigerians with BVN within two years was critical to boosting the country’s financial inclusion rate, as well as ensuring financial stability. He stated at the time that operators were committed to enrolling “40 million new unique BVNs between now and year 2020; 10 million in 2018, 15 million in 2019 and 15 million in 2020.”

He disclosed that as part of plans to ensure that the 70 million enrolment target by 2020 was met, 10,000 remote BVN devices were ordered by NIBSS and were being deployed by DMBs, MMOs and Super Agents. Furthermore, as part of its efforts to boost BVN enrolment figures, the Bankers’ Committee, at its annual retreat in December 2019, had unveiled a new plan that requires classification of BVN into two – BVN Premium and BVN Lite. Giving details of the new plan, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said BVN Premium would cover customers that can provide the 18 basic requirements for a complete BVN enrolment, while BVN Lite would require minimal documentation like name and phone number for bank customers, especially those in rural areas that do not meet the full requirements.

The initiative, he said, would enable such grassroots’ customers, mainly the poor, conduct minimal financial services and reduce financial exclusion rate. The CBN governor revealed that the Bankers’ Committee was collaborating with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and mobile money operators to ensure that the project succeeds, which would thus bring more Nigerians into the financial system. He said: “However, there are people currently financially excluded, like people in our rural communities that carry phones, but not having financial services. With the collaboration of NCC, we are putting this BVN arrangement to allow them conduct minimal financial services.”

