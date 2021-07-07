Banks record 2.9m BVN registrations in 6 months

A total number of 2.9 million Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) were issued by financial institutions in the country in the first six months of this year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), total BVN enrolment stood at 48.7 million on June 27, 2021, compared with 45.8 million as at January 3, 2021.

This means that 2.9 million new BVN enrolments were recorded during the six month period. Given that available NIBSS’ data indicates that the total number of active bank account holders stood at 111.5 milion as of May 2020, it means that about 62.8 million of such account holders may still not have been enrolled on the BVN platform as at the end of June this year.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, NIBSS and the German firm, Dermalog, launched the $50 million BVN project on February 14, 2014, with the aim of capturing biometrics of all bank customers and giving them a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry.

A former CBN Governor, Lamido Sanusi, had said at the event that the BVN project would enable the apex bank to significantly reduce incidents of fraud and money laundering in the banking industry and also enhance financial inclusion by opening up opportunities for credit to millions of Nigerians without a standard means of identification. However, New Telegraph’s analysis of NIBSS’ BVN enrolment data since the initiative was launched over seven years ago shows that with the exception of 2020, the pace of registration by bank customers seems to have slowed in the last few years, compared with the situation during the early years of the implementation of the project. For instance, on the eve of the October 31, 2015, deadline that CBN had initially set for bank customers to register for BVN, data released by the apex bank and NIBSS showed that 20.8 million bank customers had enrolled over 40 million accounts in various banks in the country. NIBSS data also showed that as at December 2016, the number of bank customers that had registered for the exercise had increased to 27.7million.

It climbed to 30.7 million by October 29, 2017, indicating that about 10 million bank customers were enrolled on the BVN platform between October 2015 and October 2017 (a two-year period). Furthermore, with total BVN enrolment standing at 36.4 million at the end of December 2018, the implication is that 4million new enrolment was recorded between the end of 2018 and the end of 2019, which is 1.4 million less than the 5.4 million new account holders that enrolled last year.

Regarding the increase in BVN registrations last year, New Telegraph’s findings show that while there was a sharp slowdown between February and May last year, occasioned by the Covid- 19 lockdown, enrolment picked up significantly between August and October due to several government schemes aimed at empowering the people, for which BVN numbers are required. One of such schemes, for instance, was the Federal Government’s Special Public Works Programme, which required its 774,000 participants to commence account opening processes with their BVNs at six banks. Still, analysts note that the number of total BVN enrolment so far is far below the 70million target by 2020 set by operators under the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) initiative.

The SANEF initiative, which is primarily aimed at accelerating financial inclusion in the country, was launched in late March 2018 by the CBN in collaboration with DMBs, NIBSS, licensed Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) and shared agents. At its maiden press briefing then in 2018, the SANEF technical committee said that the plan to almost double the number of Nigerians with BVN within two years was critical to boosting the country’s financial inclusion rate as well as ensuring financial stability. Stressing that it was committed to enrolling “40million new unique BVNs between now and year 2020; 10million in 2018, 15 million in 2019 and 15million in 2020,” the committee disclosed that as part of plans to ensure that the 70 million enrolment target by 2020 was met, 10,000 remote BVN devices had been ordered by NIBSS and were being deployed by DMBs, MMOs and Super Agents.

Apart from the SANEF initiative, the Bankers’ Committee, at its annual retreat in December 2019, had unveiled a new plan that requires classification of BVN into two: BVN Premium and BVN Lite, as part of additional measures to boost BVN enrolment. Giving details of the Bankers’ Committee BVN plan, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said BVN Premium will cover customers that can provide the 18 basic requirements for a complete BVN enrolment, while the BVN Lite will require minimal documentation like name and phone number for bank customers, especially those in rural areas that do not meet the full requirements.

The initiative, he said, would enable such grassroots’ customers, mainly the poor, conduct minimal financial services and reduce financial exclusion rate. The CBN governor revealed that the Bankers’ Committee was collaborating with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and Mobile Money Operators to ensure that the project succeeds, which would thus bring more Nigerians into the financial system.

