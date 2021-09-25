Banks record mixed performance as revenue records marginal growth

A review of half year financial performance of banks for the audited financial period ended June 30, 2021, showed that the banking industry has continued to thrive amidst challenges. But Tier 2 banks are facing difficulty in growing revenue as Mckinsey predicts tougher times in the years ahead. Bamidele Famoofo reports.

The Nigerian banking industry in its characteristic manner has continued to show resilience, delivering a performance that delights its shareholders amid the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory and slow economic activities. The half year audited financial results of some of the banks obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) showed that most of the banks including tier -2 banks delivered a performance better than what they did a year ago. But there are indications that the industry will have difficulties in sustaining the performance in the years ahead as revenue continues to witness a dwindling growth especially among the tier-2 players. A report published by Mckinsey had predicted that banks in Africa’s largest economy will have tougher days ahead of them, citing sluggish economic growth and stringent regulation among other factors. “But banking in Nigeria faces a challenging road ahead. Already under pressure coming into the crisis as a result of a sluggish economy, a challenging operating environment, and increased competitive intensity—the ongoing pandemic, currency devaluation, and other macro challenges continue to place roadblocks in the sector’s path,” the report published in late 2020 predicted. Mckinsey disclosed that tier 2 banks, faced with smaller balance sheets and less room to maneuver would be worst hit. Mckinsey’s prediction would appear to be coming to pass as a review of performance of tier-2 banks as at second quarter of the financial year ending December 31, 2021 showed that revenue (earnings) is growing at a declining rate while some struggle with profitability.

FCMB

FCMB Group Plc reported gross earnings of N94.2 billion, a drop by 4 percent from N98.2billion in 2020. Profit after tax also dropped to N7.7bn from N9.7bn in Q2 2020, representing a drop of 21 percent. The bank posted a Profit before Tax (PBT) of N8.9 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2021 as against 11bn in half year 2020, representing 19 percent drop. Other performance indicators showed an increase in non-interest income to N17.9 billion from N17.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2020. Loans and advances grew by 15 percent Year-on-Year and 3 percent Quarter-on-Quarter to N916.7 billion in June 2021. Customer confidence in FCMB remained strong, as deposits were up by 21 percent Year-on-Year and 1 percent Quarter-on-Quarter to N1.3 trillion within the six months of this year, while total assets increased by 14 percent Yearon- Year and 4 percent Quarter-on-Quarter to N2.24 trillion. Assets Under Management (AUM) grew impressively by 10 percent Yearon- Year to N500 billion in June 2021. Key prudential and soundness ratios, including liquidity ratio of 35.7 percent and capital adequacy of 15.9 percent, continue to hold up to further prove the resilience of FCMB Group despite the challenging business and regulatory environment in the financial industry.

Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank Plc posted a 1.61 percent drop in profit after taxation to N3.296 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 from N3.35 billion in Q2 2020. However, profit after taxation for the half year rose to N5.691billion from N5.415 billion in H1 2020. Gross earnings of N68.6 billion increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) (June 2020: N66.9 billion) Profit before Tax increased by 6.7 percent to N6bn from N5.6bn in Q2 2020; Profit after Tax increased by 5.1 percent to N5.6bn from N5.4bn in Q2 2020. Total assets of N1.46 trillion was up 12.7 percent year-to-date (y-t-d) (Dec 2020: N1.29 trillion); Customer deposits of N1.01 trillion, up 6.8 percent y-t-d (Dec 2020: N950 billion); Customer loans and advances (net) of N646 billion, up 8.4 percent y-t-d (Dec 2020: N596 billion). Total Equity decreased by 4.6 percent to N129bn from N135bn in Q2 2020.

Union Bank

The Group audited financial result of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, showed that gross earnings recorded a fall to the tune of 7 percent from N81.8bn in half year of 2020 to N76.3bn as at H1, 2021. Profit before tax was up 0.5 percent to N11.6bn while PAT grew by 0.8 percent to N11.1billion. The Bank’s non-interest income was up 22.3 percent to N27.7bn (N22.7bn in H1 2020) spurred by debt recoveries. Operating expenses were also up 3.9 percent to N36.8bn (N35.4bn in H1 2020) an outcome of higher depreciation and amortisation costs for upgrading technology and operating systems. Gross loans grew 6 percent at N778.1bn (N736.7bn in Dec 2020) while Customer deposits was up 4 percent at N1.2trillion (N1.1 trillion in Dec 2020). Non-performing loans ratio was down to 4.3 percent (6.4% as at June 2020). Group Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Okonkwo, commenting on the result, said the industry continues to be impacted by lower interest rate environment which is talking its toll on performance of banks. But he noted the bank has reinforced its branches and the network to aggressively mine opportunities and value across its entire geographic footprint.

Wema Bank

Wema Bank posted a profit after tax of N3.72 bn in the first half of 2021, indicating a 148.6 percent increase compared to N1.49 bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. The bank was able to print impressive gains in its bottom line despite a marginal gain of 8.3 percent in its gross earnings (N41.33 billion), largely attributed to decline in interest expenses and increases in operating income. Interest income in the review period recorded a 12.9 percent year-on-year growth to stand at N33.69 billion while interest expenses dropped 14.8 percent to N15.37 billion in H1 2021. Wema Bank spent a sum of N8.02 billion as personnel expenses in the half year period, which is 13.7 percent higher than N7.05 billion spent in the previous year (H1 2020). According to the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Tunde Mabawonku, while commenting on the result during the Analysts & Investors H1 Conference Call, which held virtually, he explained that despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19, Wema Bank was able to stabilize its operating expenses with improved N20.8 billion operating expenses in H1 2021. “We are happy the margins are better than last year. We will continue to manage the yield on our assets and improve our business trajectory, there might still be some slight headwinds of cost but, we are sure that we will keep our growth in operating expenses way below inflation rate year-on-year,” he noted.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank recorded a mild increase in the top line, but a more pronounced increase in the bottom line in the review period. Gross earnings grew from N105 billion in 2020 to N117 billion in 2021 up 6.1 percent year- on –year as profit before tax jumped by 72.4 percent from N11.9 billion in 2020 to N20.6 billion in 2021. Profit after tax rose by 70.8 percent from N11.3 billion in 2020 to N19.3 billion in 2021. The higher profit was driven by both a rise in interest income (largely due to lower impairment charges) and higher fees and commission income. Net interest income (after credit loss expenses) rose by 18.5 percent from N40.4 billion in 2020 to N47.9 billion in 2021. Net fees and commission income rose by 39 percent from N6.7 billion in 2020 to N9.4 billion in 2021. Most of this was earned from the retail space. The bank provided a segmental breakdown which shows revenue wise, retail banking accounted for 40.4 percent, corporate banking 26.2 percent and investment banking 33.3 percent of the N112 billion it made in H1 2021. About 60.4 percent or N11.1 billion of the bank’s profit after tax came in from retail banking, quite unlike many banks where corporate banking is the key revenue and profit driver.

Like this: Like Loading...