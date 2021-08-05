Banks refund N89.2bn to customers

Business

Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has disclosed that commercial banks in the country refunded about N89.2 billion to customers over complaints as at June, 2021.

Emefiele made the disclosure during a CBN Fair held in Cross River and Akwa Ibom simultaneously with the theme “Promoting financial stability and economic development.”

Emefiele, who was represented by Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, Acting Director, Corporate Communication Department of the CBN, said the cumulative number of complaints from customers of banks as at June 2021 was 23,526 while 22,173 were resolved following CBN’s interventions

He said the fair became necessary to make the people aware of CBN’s interventions and how it was impacting on the lives and businesses of the people.

“When the CBN governor assumed duty as the 11th governor of the apex bank, he made a profound statement that he wants a people centered CBN and you cannot have that if you do not engage.

“Also, CBN has about 37 targeted interventions which include The Targeted Credit Facility, Health Sector Intervention, Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme, Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Fund, among others.

“In addition, we want to use this opportunity to build the confidence of Nigerians that the nation’s financial institutions are resilient, stable and safe and they have nothing to fear as the CBN carries out a periodic examination of the banks,” he said.

