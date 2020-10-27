Metro & Crime Top Stories

Banks, schools shut as gunmen invade Abakaliki

Hoodlums raze police station, beat policemen

Again, gunmen yesterday invaded Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, and burnt the Central Police Station (CPS) located on Tran-Sahara Highway. The armed men reportedly shot sporadically and destroyed other amenities. People scampered for safety following the sporadic gunshots even as schools, banks, filling stations and shops were hurriedly shut. This was the second time armed men were invading the state.

Last week, four police stations; two in Abakaliki and two in Uburu and Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area, were burnt by the armed men. In yesterday’s attack, the CPS was set on fire while other public amenities were destroyed. Soldiers, police and other security agents took over Abakaliki Correctional Centre to prevent the armed men from attacking the prisons and setting inmates free the way they attempted last Wednesday before they were repelled by combined security forces. There were no human and vehicular movements around Onuebonyi axis of the metropolis where the armed men first attacked and set the CPS ablaze.

The hoodlums, who were naked, tied palm fronds and put objects suspected to be charmson in their mouths and chanted war songs. They reportedly beat up policemen found on the roads to pulp. It was learnt that bullets shot at them by security agents could not penetrate their bodies. T he state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, did not pick her calls when our correspondent tried to get her reactions to the attack.

