Banks scramble to load ATMs with new naira notes

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Following the threat by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanction them for non-compliance with its directive regarding dispensing the new naira notes via Automated Teller Machines (ATM), commercial banks are now scrambling to load their ATMs with the new banknotes, findings by New Telegraph show. A visit to branches of commercial banks in Lagos by New Telegraph correspondent in Lagos yesterday indicated that many of the lenders had either loaded their ATMs with the new notes or were preparing to do so.

For instance, the head office branches of some of the banks on Lagos Island were not initially dispensing new notes, but upon enquires from CBN monitoring team members, they began to dispense the new banknotes. Speaking with journalists after the visit of the monitoring team to the head office branch of Tier 2 bank, a Deputy Director at the CBN, Mr. Seyi Badmos, stressed that all DMBs had been adequately supplied with new notes and that the data on how much was given to each bank was enough evidence to show that they should be able to comply with the directive to dispense the notes via the ATMs.

He said: “The data we have confirms that all banks should have new notes to dispense and for the banks that claim they don’t have, our monitoring team nationwide is going around to confront them with the data and we would ensure that they fully comply.” At the sensitisation of stakeholders on the currency redesign policy held at the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, the Director, Legal Services Department at the CBN, Mr. Kofo Salam-Alada, announced that the apex bank had intensified its monitoring of DMBs to ensure that they were fully complying with the directive it issued to them to load their ATMs with the new banknotes. Salam-Alada, who represented CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at the event, said the apex bank was aware of widespread complaints across the country about the non-availability of the new bank notes and had taken steps to address the problem.

 

