Banks’ stock investors lose N91bn in Q1’21

Shareholders in banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N91 billion during the first quarter of the year despite impressive earnings recorded by most of the financial institutions witnessed during the period. Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded a loss of N91 billion or 3.41 per cent to close at N2.571 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of the quarter (March 31, 2022) as against opening figure of N2.662 trillion at the beginning of trading on January 4, 2022. The implementation of the BASEL III guidelines in November 2021 is expected to have implications for banks in terms of a tradeoff between having solid capital base and dividend payouts, high liquidity and strong margins and loan growth. The Group Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa, Ike Chioke, who stated this recently in Afrinvest’s 2021 Nigerian Banking Sector Report themed ‘Resilience Amidst Endemic and Pandemic Constraints’ noted that “it is our view that the guideline would help in controlling liquidity, make banks stronger and more resilient during period of stress given that it addresses issues on minimum liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), capital adequacy and system risk.” Chioke noted that for banks to comply with the LCR criteria, bank would have to hold higher liquid assets while decreasing proportion of long -term debts. “This will hinder banks’ ability to create higher margins over the long-term. The implementation of Basel III requires a stronger and higher Tier-1 capital to absorb unanticipated shocks. “To this end, we expect banks with weaker Teir-1 capital levels to increase retained earnings as current environment is not very supportive of equity raise combined with the already elevated issued share capital of most banks. “Broadly speaking, it’s safe to conclude that the Nigerian banking sector remained resilient in the face of COVID-19 and several regulatory headwinds. “Nevertheless, banks’ earnings and asset quality have taken a beating while being under pressure from competition. Also, the pandemic has provided learning points for players in the sector to reshape and reimagine their product/services offerings for long-term growth and sustainability. “As the broader economy recovers, regulators are expected to relax the support given to the financial system which might affect some segments of the bank’s business. The banking sector faces a continuous period of uncertainty, and the resilience of the sector would depend on players’ response to new developments,” he said.
Related Articles
Ida: Global oil prices to rise over next few months
Assistant manager of Private Equity at Proven Management, Julian Morrison, has cautioned that oil prices will likely rise further over the next few months due to several factors now at play. He was speaking on Taking Stock with Kalilah Reynolds recently against the background of oil prices recording their biggest weekly gains in a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ehingbeti Summit to kick start ‘rebuild Lagos agenda
The Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG) has announced that, Ehingbeti, the private sector-centered economic transformation conference, planned for the 1st quarter in 2021 after its postponement last November, will now hold from February 16-18, 2021. The three-day summit, which will be a hybrid of virtual and live events, will draw participation from different sectors of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NSE rebounds, gains N59bn
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to upturned previous day loss as bulls regained its grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 21 gainers against 12 losers to close the market breath on the positive. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)