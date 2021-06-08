News Top Stories

Banks suspend Twitter support for products

Following Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria, some banks have followed suit by suspending the micro blogging platform’s support for their online products.

 

One of the banks, noti  fied their customers via email that it has suspended the Twitter support for two of its products.

 

Part of the mail read: “We have suspended Twitter support for… so unfortunately we won’t be available to respond to enquiries and feedback via Twitter.

 

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause, however you have nothing to worry about as we are still available via our other channels below: Facebook Instagram E-Mail

