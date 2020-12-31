‘Banks, telcos’ partnership key to deepening financial inclusion’

A partnership between banks and telecom operators has been identified as the key to deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria. The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, who stated this, noted that collaborations between the two sector players would ensure that Nigerians in rural and unbanked areas have access to financial services. Speaking at a virtual forum organised by Ecobank and Vanguard Newspaper, focusing on Mobile Payment Innovation and Closing the Financial Inclusion Gap – post-Covid-19, Sinfield said telcos with over 200 million active subscriptions were in a better position to reach more Nigerians than the banks.

“We are willing to partner with financial institutions to reach out to the unbanked and underbanked population in Nigeria. Telcos in Nigeria have some customer data advantage that Nigeria’s financial institutions can benefit from to deepen their penetration. Even though banking started long before mobile telecommunications, there are more active mobile lines than active bank accounts,” he said.

9mobile, which is one of the two telecom companies issued a payment service bank (PSB) licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria, recently rolled out financial service through its subsidiary, 9PSB. At the launch, the company said it would be serving over 59 million unbanked adults in Nigeria while stimulating savings and investments in the economy. Sinfield added that 9mobile was continually exploring opportunities to bring creative solutions to Nigerians.

“9PSB provides an excellent opportunity to further pursue this commitment to serve more people in a manner that improves their quality of life. We are confident that 9PSB will also stimulate savings and investments as more liquidity is mobilized from the informal sector into the mainstream financial system. This will translate into increased economic activities in the informal sector and the overall economy,” he noted.

Speaking earlier at the virtual forum, Director of Payment System at CBN, Jimoh Musa, stated that Nigeria had committed to reducing the numbers of those that are excluded from the financial services from 46 per cent to 20 per cent in 2020. He said: “We also recognise the fact that the requirement for opening bank accounts was also very stringent, it requires valid documents like passport or valid driver’s license; without it, you cannot open a bank account.”

He emphasised that the idea and the strategy of the CBN to introduce agent banking and mobile money was brought to solve the access problem and proximity issues. “One of the things that we found was that it was very difficult for people in the rural communities to have access to financial touch points, to the extent that people in the rural communities would have to travel for 10 to 20 minutes to get to the nearest financial touch points” Also speaking, the Managing Director and Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, said Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people underscored the unique potential inherent in the financial inclusion drive.

The CBN Governor and Chairman of the National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee, Godwin Emefiele, had last year set a target of 95 per cent financial inclusion rate for Nigeria by 2024. The plan is part of the commitment to further enhance the level of financial inclusion in the country and by implication sustain inclusive economic growth.

The new target, according to Emefiele, calls for institutions to restrategise and refocus initiatives, policies, and schemes that will accelerate the pace of delivery of their respective financial inclusion efforts. The apex bank said the linkage between financial inclusion and economic development of developing countries had provided the impetus for countries to develop and implement improved strategies to financially include their unbanked citizens.

