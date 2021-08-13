Banks to block accounts of new forex policy violators

…foil customers’ attempt to undermine new rules

Bankers’ Committee mulls digitising retail process

Deposit money banks in the country have warned members of the public, trying to contravene the new policy on retail forex sales introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the wake of its stoppage of forex sales to Bureaux de Change (BDCs), that a Post-No-Debit (PND) order could be placed on their bank accounts if they are caught.

A Post-No-Debit is an instruction that banks receive from the CBN not to allow any withdrawals or transfers from the bank accounts of account owners. The importance of banks maintaining a tough stance on contraventions of the new forex policy was one of the main issues dis

cussed at the Bankers’ Committee meeting, which held virtually yesterday. According to the Group Managing Director (GMD) Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCo), Mr. Segun Agbaje, banks have been recording incidents of some people trying to undermine the new forex policy through the submission of questionable flight tickets and the request for more forex than they need.

He said: “The new forex policy with regard to invisibles, Business Travel Allowance (BTA), Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), medical needs and educational purposes is working very well. But we are beginning to see that people are trying to defraud the system. The whole idea is to ensure that you don’t defraud the bank. If you defraud the system, we will report you to the CBN; the likely punishment is that you account will be PNDied.” He noted that sanctions will not be limited to customers alone , stressing that the banks themselves are aware that the CBN will deal severely with any lender that violates the new forex policy. “You know the CBN very well, if you contravene, you will be sanctioned. The banks and bank staff have a responsibility to make sure it works,” he stated. The GTCo boss also disclosed that in order to boost accountability, the Banker’s Committee is considering digitising the retail forex sales process. He admonished bank customers to consider having their forex in cards as this is more convenient than carrying foreign currency in cash. Also speaking, Managing Director of Citibank, Mrs Iretiogo Samuel Ogbu, said: “There will be sanctions where people abuse the system. We want forex allocated to legitimate users because we have noticed that some customers are using fake documents.” Similarly, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said: “Banks have established portals in an attempt to check the activities of unscrupulous customers who want to take advantage of the forex ban. We do not want people to gain the system, there are ways and means of tracking this. We have noticed behaviours where customers submit flight tickets, then cancel after they get forex. We have ways of tracking this.” According to FCMB boss: “Instead of carrying cash we want to encourage customers to use their banks when they want to buy the invisibles. CBN is ready to attend to the demands and we will report fraudsters to the law enforcement agencies.” Giving an update on the rehabilitation of the National Arts Theater, Access Bank Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, said work on the project was going on in earnest, adding that contracts for the creative hubs will be awarded in September, 2021. The Access Bank GMD, who disclosed that completion date for the project had for now been fixed for December 2022, said the Bankers’ Committee would give support to local contractors.

