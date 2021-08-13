News Top Stories

Banks to block accounts of new forex policy violators

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem, Bamideke Famoofo and Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

…foil customers’ attempt to undermine new rules
Bankers’ Committee mulls digitising retail process

Deposit money banks in the country have warned members of the public, trying to contravene the new policy on retail forex sales introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the wake of its stoppage of forex sales to Bureaux de Change (BDCs), that a Post-No-Debit (PND) order could be placed on their bank accounts if they are caught.

A Post-No-Debit is an instruction that banks receive from the CBN not to allow any withdrawals or transfers from the bank accounts of account owners. The importance of banks maintaining a tough stance on contraventions of the new forex policy was one of the main issues dis

cussed at the Bankers’ Committee meeting, which held virtually yesterday. According to the Group Managing Director (GMD) Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCo), Mr. Segun Agbaje, banks have been recording incidents of some people trying to undermine the new forex policy through the submission of questionable flight tickets and the request for more forex than they need.

He said: “The new forex policy with regard to invisibles, Business Travel Allowance (BTA), Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), medical needs and educational purposes is working very well. But we are beginning to see that people are trying to defraud the system. The whole idea is to ensure that you don’t defraud the bank. If you defraud the system, we will report you to the CBN; the likely punishment is that you account will be PNDied.” He noted that sanctions will not be limited to customers alone , stressing that the banks themselves are aware that the CBN will deal severely with any lender that violates the new forex policy. “You know the CBN very well, if you contravene, you will be sanctioned. The banks and bank staff have a responsibility to make sure it works,” he stated. The GTCo boss also disclosed that in order to boost accountability, the Banker’s Committee is considering digitising the retail forex sales process. He admonished bank customers to consider having their forex in cards as this is more convenient than carrying foreign currency in cash. Also speaking, Managing Director of Citibank, Mrs Iretiogo Samuel Ogbu, said: “There will be sanctions where people abuse the system. We want forex allocated to legitimate users because we have noticed that some customers are using fake documents.” Similarly, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said: “Banks have established portals in an attempt to check the activities of unscrupulous customers who want to take advantage of the forex ban. We do not want people to gain the system, there are ways and means of tracking this. We have noticed behaviours where customers submit flight tickets, then cancel after they get forex. We have ways of tracking this.” According to FCMB boss: “Instead of carrying cash we want to encourage customers to use their banks when they want to buy the invisibles. CBN is ready to attend to the demands and we will report fraudsters to the law enforcement agencies.” Giving an update on the rehabilitation of the National Arts Theater, Access Bank Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, said work on the project was going on in earnest, adding that contracts for the creative hubs will be awarded in September, 2021. The Access Bank GMD, who disclosed that completion date for the project had for now been fixed for December 2022, said the Bankers’ Committee would give support to local contractors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

China accuses US of racial discrimination over visa cancellations

Posted on Author Reporter

    China on Thursday accused the United States of political persecution and racial discrimination and said it reserves the right for further reaction, after Washington said it had revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers it had deemed security risks. The U.S. move, announced on Wednesday, was a violation of […]
News Top Stories

Health workers withdraw services nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

    Despite last-minute moves by the Federal Government to prevent further crisis in the health sector, health workers have withdrawn their services in all public hospitals across the country.   But, the Federal Government has warned health workers not to proceed with the strike scheduled for today. The workers, under the auspices of Joint […]
News Top Stories

Reps: Why we jacked up 2021 Budget by over N500bn

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), has said the National Assembly increased the 2021 Budget from the initial proposal of N13.08 trillion to N13.58 trillion due to the prevailing economic realities. Both Chambers of the National Assembly had, on Monday, increased the budget proposals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica