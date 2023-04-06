Business

‘Banks to face pressure from stringent regulation, others this year’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

With this year’s first earnings season now fully underway and expectedly attracting reactions, analysts at the Research department of Coronation Merchant Bank have said that, as was the case in 2022, they expect modest growth in earnings this year from the banks they focused on in their report, even though the Nigerian banking industry will face pressures occasioned by factors, such as strict regulation, high inflation, continuous dollar shortages and asset quality issues. The analysts stated: “The year 2022 saw the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) take a hawkish monetary stance, hiking the benchmark policy rate as well as the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR). This, together with a rise in government borrowing, drove lending yields up and consequently banks’ net interest margins (NIM).

“We expect modest FY’22 performance upside for most of the banks featured here, driven by improved asset yields, although capped by ongoing CRR debits. We ex-pect earnings support from strong growth in Non-Interest Revenue (NIR).” They also predicted that “in 2023 we expect the Nigerian banking industry to face pressures stemming from stringent regulations, high inflation, continuous dollar shortages and even asset quality issues.

“Nonetheless, we expect modest growth in earnings from the banks featured, driven by rising interest rates, a strong contribution from non-interest revenue derived from FX revaluation gains, growth in non-bank businesses and digital banking.” Furthermore, the analysts said they believe that Nigerian banks currently trade at significant discounts to peers and thus, “offer an attractive entry point with a further case made by attractive dividend yields.” New Telegraph reports that in November, Fitch Ratings downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven Nigerian banks and two bank holding companies (BHCs) to ‘B-‘ from ‘B’, stating that the lenders’ outlooks are stable. According to the agency, the rating actions follow the downgrade of Nigeria’s Long-Term IDRs to ‘B-‘ from ‘B’ on November 11, 2022.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Nigeria’s investment incentives for ECOWAS members remain’

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

The Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Gambo Yusuf Hamza, has stated that Nigeria’s brotherly stance to encourage investors from the ECOWAS region remains sacrosanct.   Speaking at the National Trade Forum organised by FBNBank-Ghana, the ambassador said Nigeria, through its actions had shown a lot of commitment and leadership in trade across the […]
Business

AstraZeneca reports COVID vaccine sales of $275m

Posted on Author Reporter

  AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine contributed $275 million to first-quarter sales and shaved three cents per share from its earnings, as it posted better-than-expected results and forecast growth in the second half. This is the first time the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has given financial details of the distribution and sales of its vaccine, which it […]
Business

Tackling infrastructure gap via partnership

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Paradigm shift from wholesale projects financed by government to adoption of publicprivate partnerships (PPP) model is a pathway to bridging Nigeria’s infrastructure gap, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Nigeria is infrastructure deficient, no doubt. The President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, last year, estimated that Nigeria would be needing over $100 billion yearly for the […]

Leave a Reply