‘Banks to face pressure from stringent regulation, others this year’

With this year’s first earnings season now fully underway and expectedly attracting reactions, analysts at the Research department of Coronation Merchant Bank have said that, as was the case in 2022, they expect modest growth in earnings this year from the banks they focused on in their report, even though the Nigerian banking industry will face pressures occasioned by factors, such as strict regulation, high inflation, continuous dollar shortages and asset quality issues. The analysts stated: “The year 2022 saw the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) take a hawkish monetary stance, hiking the benchmark policy rate as well as the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR). This, together with a rise in government borrowing, drove lending yields up and consequently banks’ net interest margins (NIM).

“We expect modest FY’22 performance upside for most of the banks featured here, driven by improved asset yields, although capped by ongoing CRR debits. We ex-pect earnings support from strong growth in Non-Interest Revenue (NIR).” They also predicted that “in 2023 we expect the Nigerian banking industry to face pressures stemming from stringent regulations, high inflation, continuous dollar shortages and even asset quality issues.

“Nonetheless, we expect modest growth in earnings from the banks featured, driven by rising interest rates, a strong contribution from non-interest revenue derived from FX revaluation gains, growth in non-bank businesses and digital banking.” Furthermore, the analysts said they believe that Nigerian banks currently trade at significant discounts to peers and thus, “offer an attractive entry point with a further case made by attractive dividend yields.” New Telegraph reports that in November, Fitch Ratings downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven Nigerian banks and two bank holding companies (BHCs) to ‘B-‘ from ‘B’, stating that the lenders’ outlooks are stable. According to the agency, the rating actions follow the downgrade of Nigeria’s Long-Term IDRs to ‘B-‘ from ‘B’ on November 11, 2022.

