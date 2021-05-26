Banks to go after debtor states

CBN debits lenders N120.2bn for CRR default

Retains lending rate at 11.5%

Abolishes N380 per dollar as official rate

For states that obtained loan facilities from deposit money banks and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), their day of reckoning is fast approaching, as the duo are set to recover their money. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this yesterday during the bimonthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Specifically, he said the apex bank was waiting for outcome of consultation between the Ministry of Finance and National Economic Council before commencing the loan deduction process. This came on a day the banking watchdog collected a total of N120.2 billion from the accounts of some banks for failing to meet the 27.5 per cent Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) target.

Meanwhile, members of MPC yesterday also unanimously endorsed retention of all policy parameters. The committee retained lending rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, with the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR. It also kept on hold the CRR at 27.5 percent and Liquidity ratio at 30 per cent. Emefiele also told journalists at the end of the briefing that the CBN was no longer dealing on the N380 per dollar official rate. “We are no longer dealing with this so called CBN official rate. All transactions are benchmarked against NAFEX,” he explained.

“I had read in some places that it is because the currency had depreciated and I came out and said we didn’t depreciate the currency. Nigeria still operates a float regime where CBN will observe the market as it deems fit, depending on the direction where it thinks the market will be.

“If you now see that CBN has written its official rate is N380, it has now become NAFEX, which is not stable because we are monitoring the market so it is not fixed. But it is not floating so as not to misunderstand me. We are still running a managed float where we are monitoring the market and seeing what is happening for us to ensure that the right thing is happening for the good of the Nigeria economy,” he said. Expectedly, the naira depreciated against major currencies on the parallel market yesterday as traders reacted to the CBN’s updating of its website to reflect the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window- NAFEX-exchange rate of N410.25/$1.

Emefiele, who communicated MPC’s decisions to reporters, said the committee gave a nod to the bank to increase Targeted Credit Facilities (TCF) for households and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) loans from N300 billion to N400 billion. Besides, Emefiele, who spoke extensively on the state of the economy, said all 10 MPC members unanimously endorsed the decision to retain key policy parameters. He admitted that the economy had gradually picked up as reflected in the first quarter 2021 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figure of 0.51 per cent and inflation moderating for first time in a long while.

“The committee noted the moderate decline in headline inflation (yearon- year) to 18.12 per cent in April 2021 from 18.17 per cent in March 2021, following 19 consecutive months of continuous rise,” he said. “The decrease was driven by a marginal slowdown in food inflation to 22.72 per cent in April 2021 from 22.95 per cent in the previous month. This was partly attributed to the bank’s massive interventions in various sectors of the economy to stimulate aggregate demand and boost production, particularly for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

On how banking watchdog would put a check on inflation and grow output, he said: “The normal way you will want to really recover from a contracting economy is to stimulate the economy with a lot of easing and injecting liquidity into the system to stimulate consumption, investment, increase government expenditure, increase export and possibly see how to reduce imports.

So you find that in doing this you are seeing where the objectives of goods are moving in opposite direction. “What we said in our last meeting was to try as much as possible to be pro-growth so as to continue to see what can be done to accelerate output but at the same time we are going to keep our eye on whatever can be done to rein in inflation.”

Throwing more light, he said: “We are going to adopt a systematic monetary policy variable that will help to rein in inflation but at the same time boost output. At the last meeting of MPC, we encouraged the management team to adopt some form of administrative measures to mop up liquidity or to control money supply in the system, and in the process rein in inflation by reducing the money supply.

That will help control inflation while at the same time on the output side our development finance tools will boost output by ensuring that our liquidity and funding is made available at concretionary rates to employment generating and output stimulating sectors of the economy.” Giving an update on various CBN interventions to stimulate the economy, he said MPC endorsed all interventions by the bank Under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, he said the sum of N631.4 billion had been granted to 3,107,949 small holder farmers cultivating 3.8 million hectares of land; for the AGSMEIS, N111.7 billion to 29,026 beneficiaries; and for the Targeted Credit Facility, N253.4 billion to 548,345 beneficiaries – comprising 470,969 households and 77,376 SMEs.

Notwithstanding that all CBN’s interventions helped in boosting output, Emefiele said MPC urged the apex bank to continue to aggressively increase its interventions in these subsectors, including agricultural processing and manufacturing. He said under the National Youth Investment Fund, N2.04 billion was disbursed to 7,057 beneficiaries, of which 4,411 were individuals and 2,646 were SMEs. Under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative, the CBN has disbursed N3.19 billion to 341 beneficiaries across movie production, movie distribution, music and software development. “Under the N1 trillion Real Sector Intervention, N856.3 billion has been disbursed for 233 real sector projects, of which 77 are in light manufacturing, 36 in agro-based industry, 30 in services and 11 in mining,” he explained. “Under the N100 billion Healthcare Support Intervention fund, N97.4 billion has been disbursed for 91 health care projects, of which 26 are pharmaceutical and 65 hospital services,” he said.

