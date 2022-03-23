‘Banks’ use of Artificial Intelligence may heighten risks’

Although banks’ increased use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), including machine learning, is likely to increase their operational efficiency and facilitate improvements in risk management, it can also heighten certain risks and challenges, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has said.

The Committee, which stated this in a newsletter released at the weekend, noted that banks were still in the process of developing best practices for risk management. It disclosed that given the potential risks, it was analysing banks’ use of AI/ML and potential implications for bank supervision. According to the circular, “in its discussions to date, the Committee has identified several areas for continued analysis by supervisors.

In some cases, AI/ ML models may be more difficult to manage than traditional models as they can be more complex. Generally, banks are seeking to maintain a level of transparency in model design, operation, and interpretability of model outcomes commensurate with the risk of the banking activity being supported.

“Similar challenges exist when AI/ML model development is outsourced as banks still maintain the responsibility and accountability for appropriate due diligence and oversight.

As AI/ML deployment often involves the use of large data sets, interconnectivity with third parties, and the use of cloud technologies, it can also create multiple possible points of cyber risk.

In addition, given the volume and complexity of data sources commonly used to support AI/ML models, they may present greater data governance challenges in ensuring data quality, relevance, security and confidentiality.

“Furthermore, AI/ML models (as with traditional models) can reflect biases and inaccuracies in the data they are trained on, and potentially result in unethical outcomes if not properly managed.”

It added: “As with other complex operations and technologies, it is important that banks have appropriately skilled staff, which can include model developers, model validators, model users and independent auditors.”

The Committee said it believed that the rapid evolution and use of AI/ML by banks warranted more discussions on the supervisory implications, which will be facilitated by continued sharing of experiences among supervisors, industry and subject matter experts

