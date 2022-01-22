Banky W, Adesua to delight lovers at Buckwy ld ‘n’ Breathless St. Valentine’s special

Nigeria’s top celebrity couple, Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W and Adesua Etomi Wellington, alongside other celebrity guests will feature at the St. Valentine’s Day edition of Nigeria’s premiere scripted concert, Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless tagged #TheBAADExperience. The event will be held at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru on Sunday, February 13.

The couple have taken to social media to excite their fans about the event with a teaser video captioned; “Got any plans for Valentine’s? Join us for date night on February 13th, 2022”. The event promises to be a worthwhile experience filled with a lot of music infused with theatrical performances, romance and drama.

Fans on social media have shared their excitement toward the event. Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless is an event property of Buckwyld Media and is the nation’s most consistent fully scripted production that has held concert headlined by some of the biggest stars in the music industry like 2Baba,Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Falz, and MI as well as Sauti Sol in Nairobi (2016). Other heavyweights who have graced the BnB stage include the late Sound Sultan, Timi Dakolo, Waje, Rudeboy, Timaya, Efya, Cobhams, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Elajoe, Kelly Hansome, 9ice, Faze, Nosa, Jesse Jaggs, and Ice Prince.

