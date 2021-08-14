Banky W, Bello Shagari task youths on strategic politic al par ticipation

Nigerian singer and politician, Bankole Wellington, known as Banky W, and grandson to former president Shehu Shagari, Bello Shagari, have tasked Nigerian youths on strategic political participation. The duo spoke as panelists at a virtual session as part of the PVC Drive Campaign, an initiative aimed at promoting civil liberty, good governance, and public health among others. In his remark, Banky W decried the pains Nigerians have endured over the years due to the failure of elected officials to deliver on their mandate.

The music star also condemned many of the youths who often criticise the government on the social media but stay away from politics because they consider it to be ‘dirty.’ “There is a disparity in what we say on social media and what we do. How long are we going to abandon politics because we think it is dirty?” he queried. According to him, the #EndSARS protest has demonstrated that the youths can bring about the desired change in the country if they are focused and united.

“The EndSARS protest has shown the power that resides in a determined group of young Nigerians. When we come together, there’s nothing we cannot achieve when it comes to the affairs of our nation,” he added. He said there is a need for the youths to translate similar energy witnessed during the #EndSARS protest into active political participation. Also speaking, Shagari, who is the managing director of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF), said the youths must take calculated steps to join politics in order to change the narrative.

