Banky W celebrates Etomi on 3rd wedding anniversary

Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington, otherwise known as Banky W, has penned a cute note for his wife Adesua Etomi to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. In a long note shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the multi-talented singer and actor showered praises on his wife as they celebrate another year together as husband and wife. “Can “being in love” sustain a marriage? 3 years ago, Susu and I made the decision to love each other forever.

But the only reason forever is even possible, is because we made the decision to make God our foundation. And while a foundation is the part of the house that people don’t see, it’s by far the most important.

“Because you can fix cracks in the walls, refurbish the rooms and repaint the halls, but you can’t get the foundation wrong if you want any chance of the house standing at all. The structural integrity of a house requires a foundation that is built to last,” he wrote. “I recently heard a Pastor say that love can’t keep a marriage going… he said it takes God and commitment. I think maybe he had a bit of a misunderstanding of what love really means.

Because… well, God IS love. And love is commitment.” He added that without both, it certainly isn’t love and it definitely won’t work. “People sometimes think Susu led me to God. But it’s not true. God led me to Susu. And He has kept us through it all. “Marrying @adesuaetomi is the 2nd best decision I made in my adult life. The b e s t was re-dedicating my life to C h r i s t .

