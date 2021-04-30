Arts & Entertainments

Banky W, Reekado Banks speak on killings in the country

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian music stars Banky W and Reekado Banks have decried the unending bad news coming out of the country daily. The music star expressed his frustration via his Twitter page. “So much bad news in Nigeria every day… we’ve become numb to it. If it’s not murder and kidnapping, it’s unrest and people unfit for office calling the shots,” he tweeted.

“It’s like we are in an abusive relationship with the country we love. It’s exhausting. It’s draining. It’s depressing.” The music star joins the list of celebrities who have expressed their worries over the incessant killings and kidnappings across the country in recent times.
Reekado Banks in his recent tweet blasted the politicians for being culpable in the havoc being experienced in the country. The music wrote: “Nigeria is on the brink of a civil war & the politicians are doing everything to enable it because their schemes thrive in havoc & when there’s a divide,” he tweeted.

Our Reporters

