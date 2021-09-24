Arts & Entertainments

Banky W speaks on new project

Nigerian singer and politician, Bankole Wellington, better known as Bank W, has teased fans about his forthcoming project. The 40-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself and Adesua Etomi, his wife, as well as other members of his team in a studio. Although he did not provide insight into what the forthcoming project is about, the music star said it is “something special.”

“Something special. Now loading. One for my Girl. One for my God. Who’s ready?,” he wrote in a terse post. The much-awaited project is coming about a year after he released ‘Talk and Do’, his collaborative song with 2Baba, Timi Dakolo, Seun Kuti, Waje, Brookstone and LCGC. With numerous awards and recognition, Banky W has established himself as a prominent name in the country’s music landscape.
He has also been vocal about socio-political challenges facing the country and how people can change the narrative. The musician had recently encouraged Nigerians to stop shying away from politics just because they consider it to be “dirty”. “We can’t sit around and during the election season, people who should be in jail or exile are the ones on the campaign posters around and are the ones who keep getting into these powerful offices in the country,” he had said. In 2017, the ‘Loving’ crooner tied the knot with Etomi at a decorated wedding ceremony in South Africa. They welcomed their first child together last year.

