Banning motorcycles, mining will have consequences –LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI),` has urged the Federal Government to put into consideration the unintended consequences of the proposed nationwide ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr Chinyere Almona made the plea in a statement, while reacting to the government proposed decision on Saturday in Lagos. Almona, also appealed to the Federal Government to consider the implications such action would have on the mining industry and business environment.

 

 

The National Security Council had on Thursday announced that it was considering a nationwide ban on motorcycles and mining activities in the country as part of its strategy to curb terrorist activities, checkmate loopholes and cut off their sources of funding.

This was the outcome of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

 

Addressing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that investigations were still ongoing, especially to establish the correlation between mining and motorcycles which was suspected to be providing funding for the supply of arms to the terrorists.

Almona said: “We cannot afford to jeopardise the fortunes of mining in Nigeria with a blanket ban on mining activities, when we should be able to isolate illegal miners and demobilise criminals from mining sites. “We urge the government to reconsider ways to demobilise criminal activities from mining sites and create a safe environment, where mining can thrive.”

She said though, the chamber understood that criminals were using motorcycles as a means of mobility and escape from the security agencies, it was unacceptable to label the entire Nigerian mining ecosystem as sponsors of banditry and terrorism.

 

