Banty, Jordan, others shine at Bigi Nigerian Idol Season 7

After weeks of intense musical performances and auditions, the search for the next Nigerian Idol winner moves to a live stage as the top 12 contestants of the Bigi Nigerian Idol Season 7 took turns to impress the Judges – Obi Asika, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko (Simi), and Oladapo Oyebanjo (D’Banj) – as well as viewers at the live show on Sunday, 20 March, 2022.

The contestants gave it a whirl in their separate performances in an attempt to woo viewers and fans for votes as the two contestants with the least votes would be eliminated in the next round. Abigail opened the floor of the evening with an astonishing rendition of ‘Rain on Me’ by Lady Gaga. The highlight of her performance was the uniqueness of her voice that synergized with her backup singers. Faith surprisingly took ownership of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’, and her performance is incomplete without mentioning the elusiveness in her voice that was miraculously infused with emotions. Faith literarily gave life to her performance and showed the audience and viewers that she deserves to be the next Nigerian Idol winner. Jordan continues his impressive run in the Nigerian Idol with his electrifying performance of Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’.

He had the Judges amazed by his vocal ability right from his first Audition and got another standing ovation at the live show. Banty’s rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ was one of the highlights of the show, her performance and energy were thrilling, with a standing ovation from the Judges. Precious raised the bar further with Ckay’s hit single ‘Felony’ and was advised by the Judges not to sacrifice her vocals for performance. Itohan also performed ‘Baby Dragon’ by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s single ‘Shallow’. Her performance drew admiration from the Judges who felt honored to have her on stage. The last performance of the night was that of Debby who performed Lojay and Sarz’s hit track ‘Monalisa’.

 

