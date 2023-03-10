BAOBAB urges FG to protect women

The Executive Director of Baobab for Women’s Human Rights (BAOBAB) Bunmi Dipo- Salami has urged the Federal Government to take protection of women seriously. She made the call while celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day in Abuja. She said: “As we celebrate the International Women’s Day, BAOBAB urges the Nigerian government to take its responsibility of pro- tecting the lives of vulnerable and marginalized groups, particularly women more seriously.” Dipo-Salami noted that one way of accelerating this is by domesticating and implementing regional and international laws that protect and promote women’s rights, especially the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (The Maputo Protocol), which has been adjudged one of the world’s most comprehensive and progressive women’s human rights instruments.

