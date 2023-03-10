BAOBAB urges FG to protect women

The Executive Director of Baobab for Women’s Human Rights (BAOBAB) Bunmi Dipo- Salami has urged the Federal Government to take protection of women seriously. She made the call while celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day in Abuja. She said: “As we celebrate the International Women’s Day, BAOBAB urges the Nigerian government to take its responsibility of pro- tecting the lives of vulnerable and marginalized groups, particularly women more seriously.” Dipo-Salami noted that one way of accelerating this is by domesticating and implementing regional and international laws that protect and promote women’s rights, especially the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (The Maputo Protocol), which has been adjudged one of the world’s most comprehensive and progressive women’s human rights instruments.
Related Articles
Peru: Violent protests force airport to close
An airport in Peru has been closed and one person has been killed in violent protests, authorities have said. Pictures on social media media showed smoke billowing from Andahuaylas airport in the south of the country, reports the BBC. Fifty police officers and workers were surrounded by demonstrators at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta: Group begins 2nd round of free medical outreach
Anon-governmental organisation (NGO), Open Hands Amazing Charitable Organisation New York, USA, yesterday said it would begin its second free medical outreach tomorrow at Akumazi-Umuocha community in Delta State. Founder and President of the organisation with branches in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, Dr. Magdalene Nwaka-Agada, disclosed this yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, during a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Maritime security: $195.3m Deep Blue HLS contract followed due process- Ameachi
…company met all requirements- BPE The Minister for Tr a n s p o r t a – tion, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday insisted that the award of a $195.3 million contract to Deep Blue HLS International for the supply of security and surveillance equipment to fight crime in the nation’s coastal waters was legally […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)