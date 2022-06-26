Faith

Baptist Conference condemns religious intolerance in Nigeria

The Baptist Conference, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has condemned killings and maiming of Christians in Nigeria, resulting from religious intolerance. President, FCT Baptist Conference, Rev. (Dr.) Dogara Raphael Gwana in his address at the opening of the Seventh Annual Session of the conference tagged ‘Divine Outpouring’, which held June 23 to 25 in Garki, Abuja, lamented Owo church killings, saying it would not be forgotten so easily.

 

He regretted that attacks on churches have become regular, with the perpetrators emboldened. The Conference also described as anomaly the reintegration of repentant terrorists into the society and even their enrolment in the military.

The lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, high cost of living in addition to insecurity across the country, call for immediate solutions by the government over being preoccupied with the 2023 general election, the Baptist Conference noted.

“Nigeria, no doubt is facing multifaceted problems, ranging from social unrests, insecurity, rising crime and criminality and much more. It is rather unfortunate that the efforts made by the government at all levels appear not to yield appreciable results.

The cases of insecurity are increasing exponentially. “The attacks have become so regular that using the appellation ‘unknown gunmen’ appears a contradiction. Government cannot claim that the men are unknown gunmen, considering the regularity of their operations. Daredevils cannot continue to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens while the government maintains that the assailants are unknown.

“The tragic massacre of Christian worshippers in a Church in Owo, Ondo cannot be easily forgotten. Kidnapping for ransom has become a big business in Nigeria and the Christian fold has suffered immensely in this menace.” Stated Gwana. He further stated: “We condemn what is clearly religious intolerance in Nigeria. Several Christian communities in Southern Kaduna, Benue and Plateau states have long become killing fields and what pains the church is the fact that the criminals are hardly apprehended or prosecuted.

It appears that the perpetrators of these dastardly acts are gaining more courage on a daily basis.” Gwana added: “Indeed, a sitting bird is the hunter’s easy target and an idle hand is the Devil’s workshop. We appeal to the Federal Government and the leadership of ASUU to return to the negotiating table with the sole aim of rescuing the future of our younger generation.

“The cost of living in Nigeria today has become nearly unbearable. All facets of the Nigerian market and economy are practically at the rooftops. Everyone, both the rich and the poor, are crying. This is so because the Nigerian society is a consuming society not a producing one. “We depend on importation for virtually everything we consume in this country.

The governments at the state levels don’t put in any efforts in establishing factories or reviving the ones that have gone moribund. All they do is to queue in Abuja every month to receive their allocation of the national cake.”

“Although the Federal Government has invested heavily into the local rice production, yet the price of even the local rice produced in-country is still at the rooftops. Foodstuff, transportation and other daily needs of the common man are completely unbearable. “While the church prays for the government to be guided and helped by God, the government should show deliberate commitment and interest in the rescue of the country and the support of the common

 

