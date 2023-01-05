News

Baptist Convention bemoans 'Japa', asks FG to tackle poverty, insecurity

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) yesterday urged the Federal Government to quickly address issues of the poor economy, migration of young Nigerians overseas (Japa syndrome), political brigandage and insecurity. The NBC President Rev. Dr Israel Akanji made the call at a press conference in Ibadan yesterday. He said: “We are concerned about the rate of migration of young Nigerians to other countries. “The number of very young, brilliant, vibrant, and strong Nigerians who have left the country in the last one year is alarming.

Too many people are either unemployed or underemployed. Very top performing professionals, particularly in the academic, medical, engineering and technological fields are exiting the nation in droves.” Akanji added: “The government has to ensure job security for unemployed graduates so that the future of our nation will be preserved. “Very experienced professionals have deserted our hospitals due to very low pay. Medical equipment cannot be brought into the nation due to very high costs and an unimaginably poor foreign exchange rate.

“The economy is so bad that everything has become very costly and Nigerian professionals are being offered better emoluments all over the world. Our government must address this situation as soon as possible this new year.” The church also decried epileptic power supply, lamenting that each household is being forced to generate its own power.

Akanji said: “We are also very worried about the situation of power in the nation. Power is so unstable that almost every household has to generate its own electricity through the purchase of generators. “It is shocking that most countries of the world with lower economic strength are able to have sustained electricity supply, but Nigeria is still groping in the dark. It is hoped that this situation will be a thing of the past soon and our government must take this matter very seriously.” He lamented bad roads across the country, saying “the situation is so bad”.

The cleric said: “Our government has to look into the issue of bad roads all over the country. The situation is so bad that one can travel for two hours on a road that should not be more than 30 minutes to drive on. This makes life stressful for Nigerians and the need to look into the issues of our roads cannot be overemphasised.”

 

