Baptist queries money politics, Supreme Court judgment on hijab

The President of the FCT Baptist Conference, Revd. Dogara Gwana, has questioned the Supreme Court ruling upholding the wearing of hijab by female Muslim students in Lagos schools. Gwana, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said while schools with Islamic roots still maintain their tradition, the same could not be said for those with Christian roots. He said: “The recent Supreme Court’s decision on the wearing of hijab in public schools does not go down well with Nigerian Christians, especially the Nigerian Baptist Convention. “All over the country, there are some schools that were established by some Islamic organizations which were taken over by the Federal government when the Christian missions’ schools were taken over. “Yet till today, those schools with Islamic origins are still maintaining their traditions and cultures. But their Christian counterparts are being denied such rights.”

