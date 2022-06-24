Baptist queries money politics, Supreme Court judgment on hijab

The President of the FCT Baptist Conference, Revd. Dogara Gwana, has questioned the Supreme Court ruling upholding the wearing of hijab by female Muslim students in Lagos schools. Gwana, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said while schools with Islamic roots still maintain their tradition, the same could not be said for those with Christian roots. He said: “The recent Supreme Court’s decision on the wearing of hijab in public schools does not go down well with Nigerian Christians, especially the Nigerian Baptist Convention. “All over the country, there are some schools that were established by some Islamic organizations which were taken over by the Federal government when the Christian missions’ schools were taken over. “Yet till today, those schools with Islamic origins are still maintaining their traditions and cultures. But their Christian counterparts are being denied such rights.”
Related Articles
Delta anti-grazing bill passes second reading
The bill to ban open grazing across the 25 local government areas of Delta State has scaled through the first reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly. The bill, when enacted into law will provide necessary regulations to checkmate livestock grazing, rearing and marketing of animals, as well as to prohibit herdsmen […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
S’Court affirms Ibezim Imo North Senator-elect
The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed Frank Ibezim as the senator-elect for Imo North Senatorial district bye-election. The apex court however voided, nullified and set aside the concurrent judgements of the Federal High Court in Abuja and that of the Court of Appeal also in Abuja, which nullified the candidacy of Ibezim on the grounds of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Effective Personal Financial Planning and its many advantages
Personal financial management is important for a variety of reasons. First, it can help you stay on top of your budget and prevent unnecessary spending. Second, good personal finance skills can help you get ahead financially by planning for long-term goals and investing wisely. Third, good personal finance habits can protect your assets in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)