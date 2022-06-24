News

Baptist queries money politics, Supreme Court judgment on hijab

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The President of the FCT Baptist Conference, Revd. Dogara Gwana, has questioned the Supreme Court ruling upholding the wearing of hijab by female Muslim students in Lagos schools. Gwana, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said while schools with Islamic roots still maintain their tradition, the same could not be said for those with Christian roots. He said: “The recent Supreme Court’s decision on the wearing of hijab in public schools does not go down well with Nigerian Christians, especially the Nigerian Baptist Convention. “All over the country, there are some schools that were established by some Islamic organizations which were taken over by the Federal government when the Christian missions’ schools were taken over. “Yet till today, those schools with Islamic origins are still maintaining their traditions and cultures. But their Christian counterparts are being denied such rights.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta anti-grazing bill passes second reading

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The bill to ban open grazing across the 25 local government areas of Delta State has scaled through the first reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly. The bill, when enacted into law will provide necessary regulations to checkmate livestock grazing, rearing and marketing of animals, as well as to prohibit herdsmen […]
News Top Stories

S’Court affirms Ibezim Imo North Senator-elect

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed Frank Ibezim as the senator-elect for Imo North Senatorial district bye-election. The apex court however voided, nullified and set aside the concurrent judgements of the Federal High Court in Abuja and that of the Court of Appeal also in Abuja, which nullified the candidacy of Ibezim on the grounds of […]
News

Effective Personal Financial Planning and its many advantages

Posted on Author Grace Stephens

Personal financial management is important for a variety of reasons. First, it can help you stay on top of your budget and prevent unnecessary spending. Second, good personal finance skills can help you get ahead financially by planning for long-term goals and investing wisely. Third, good personal finance habits can protect your assets in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica