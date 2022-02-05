Baraje charges PDP youths on PVC

Former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has urged Nigerian youths of voting age to endeavour to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), saying the PVC remains the only weapon they can use in 2023 to elect credible leaders for the country at all levels.

The former PDP boss spoke while participating in the party’s e- registration exercise at his Baboko ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Baraje equally urged PDP members in the state to guard their voter’s card jealously as the 2023 general election is fast approaching.

“Let us ensure that our children who just attained the age of 18 obtain their voter cards. Those who lost their cards should obtain new ones,” Baraje charged the PDP members.

While thanking PDP supporters in the state for their steadfastness, Baraje enjoined them to embrace unity to further strengthen the party ahead of the next general elections in the state.

Paying glowing tributes to the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki for providing the right leadership for the party in the state, Baraje said he returned to his ward to undergo the e- registration to let other party members know how important the exercise is.

“The e- registration is very important, the reason why I came back home to register in my ward. I urge our party members to troop out enmasse for the exercise because of its inherent advantages. We should also accommodate members of other political parties willing to join the PDP in our state,” he added.

The e-registration exercise was conducted by Mashood Ajaasa with the assistance of the PDP Chairman in Baboko ward, Mallam Mashood Kayode.

