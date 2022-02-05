Metro & Crime

Baraje charges PDP youths on PVC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has urged Nigerian youths of voting age to endeavour to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), saying the PVC remains the only weapon they can use in 2023 to elect credible leaders for the country at all levels.

The former PDP boss spoke while participating in the party’s e- registration exercise at his Baboko ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Baraje equally urged PDP members in the state to guard their voter’s card jealously as the 2023 general election is fast approaching.

“Let us ensure that our children who just attained the age of 18 obtain their voter cards. Those who lost their cards should obtain new ones,” Baraje charged the PDP members.

While thanking PDP supporters in the state for their steadfastness, Baraje enjoined them to embrace unity to further strengthen the party ahead of the next general elections in the state.

Paying glowing tributes to the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki for providing the right leadership for the party in the state, Baraje said he returned to his ward to undergo the e- registration to let other party members know how important the exercise is.

“The e- registration is very important, the reason why I came back home to register in my ward. I urge our party members to troop out enmasse for the exercise because of its inherent advantages. We should also accommodate members of other political parties willing to join the PDP in our state,” he added.

The e-registration exercise was conducted by Mashood Ajaasa with the assistance of the PDP Chairman in Baboko ward, Mallam Mashood Kayode.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Jaji Abolore champions ‘feed a family every week’ initiative in face of South Africa’s COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  It is for moments like these God created heroes among men. Such is Jaji Abolore, CEO of Boothfest Foundation Charity Organisation in South Africa. The business mogul has been leading the course of poor citizens whose lives have been made worse by the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. The Boujee Sandton Nightclub owner, who is also […]
Metro & Crime

Husband beats wife to death over N2,000

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

A 45-year-man, identified simply as Mr. Christopher, has reportedly beaten his 39-year-old wife, Mrs. Isoken Christopher, to death over N2,000.   The incident occurred on Saturday night at 1, Agbontaen Street, beside Ebvareke Secondary School, off Agboniro Street, Uselu, Benin. The man reportedly pounced on Isoken, a mother of three, following her failure to give […]
Metro & Crime

Boat mishap: Malami visits Kebbi says FG taking measures to avoid Re-Occurrence

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has visited Kebbi State to commiserate with people in the state over the incident of boat mishap in the state. Malami visited the affected communities on Saturday and paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Sunday at the Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica