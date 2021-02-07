Baraje denies saying foreign militias were engaged to prosecute 2015 elections

Former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has denied media reports that he claimed that certain people brought in militias from Mali and other neighbouring countries to prosecute the 2015 general elections.

He described the report credited to him as outright falsehood and imagination of the concerned reporters.

Baraje in a statement from his media office in Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday, expressed satisfaction that most media establishments whose representatives were present at the press conference he addressed in Ilorin to mark his 70th birthday gave the proper account of his submissions on national issues.

He wondered where the reporters who quoted him out of context got their report from.

“I urge the reading public to discountenance the report credited to me to the effect that some people invited militias from Mali, Sierra Leone and other West African countries to Nigeria to help them win the 2015 general elections.

“To say the least, the reports were concocted to smear my hard earned reputation. I’m a nationalist who is always passionate about the peace and unity of our dear country, Nigeria.,” he said.

