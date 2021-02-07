Politics

Baraje denies saying foreign militias were engaged to prosecute 2015 elections

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)
Former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has denied media reports that he claimed that certain people  brought in militias from Mali and other neighbouring countries to prosecute the 2015 general elections.
He described the report credited to him as outright falsehood and imagination of the concerned reporters.
Baraje in a statement from his media office in Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday, expressed satisfaction that most media establishments whose representatives were present at the press conference he addressed in Ilorin to mark his 70th birthday gave the proper account of his submissions on national issues.
He wondered where the reporters who quoted him out of context got their report from.
“I urge the reading public to discountenance the report credited to me to the effect that some people invited militias from Mali, Sierra Leone and other West African countries to Nigeria to help them win the 2015 general elections.
“To say the least, the reports were concocted to smear my hard earned reputation. I’m a nationalist who is always  passionate about the peace and unity of our dear country, Nigeria.,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo guber: APC, PDP in another test of might

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

The outcome of the recent governorship election in Edo State seems to have not only raised the stake ahead of tomorrow’s gubernatorial poll in Ondo State, but has further fuelled the supremacy battle between the ruling and main opposition political parties. FELIX NWANERI reports The supremacy battle between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples […]
Politics

2023: Yahaya Bello campaign posters flood Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, campaign posters of Kogi State Governor Mr Yahaya Bello with inscriptions of “2023” have surface on the streets of Kano. The presidential campaign posters, which took many Kano residents by surprise, were placed in some strategic positions of city, urging him to contest the presidential election ahead of 2023. […]
Politics

Edo Assembly: I still remain Speaker – Frank Okiye

Posted on Author Reporter

  Honourable Frank Okiye, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly has refuted claims of his impeachment. According to him, “There are no seventeen lawmakers anymore; anywhere.” The report from Edo State Thursday was that seventeen lawmakers, including the fourteen lawmakers-elect whose seats were declared vacant, had convened and impeached Okiye and Roland […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica